- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
3 027
Bénéfice trades:
1 989 (65.70%)
Perte trades:
1 038 (34.29%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 028.33 EUR
Pire transaction:
-781.62 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
25 154.17 EUR (10 323 292 pips)
Perte brute:
-17 031.96 EUR (8 426 419 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
43 (32.03 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 634.12 EUR (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
13.61%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
44.09%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
10.39
Longs trades:
1 884 (62.24%)
Courts trades:
1 143 (37.76%)
Facteur de profit:
1.48
Rendement attendu:
2.68 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
12.65 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-16.41 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
21 (-146.14 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-781.62 EUR (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.06%
Prévision annuelle:
-4.16%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
781.62 EUR (15.13%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
21.02% (578.68 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
23.02% (141.37 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|LNKUSD
|562
|BTCUSD
|306
|ETHUSD
|246
|EURUSD
|138
|UNIUSD
|137
|XAUUSD
|135
|USDJPY
|117
|NZDUSD
|109
|AUDUSD
|106
|GBPUSD
|103
|USDCHF
|79
|SUMMARY
|75
|EURJPY
|75
|AUDJPY
|67
|CHFJPY
|61
|EURCHF
|61
|EURCAD
|60
|EURGBP
|57
|EURAUD
|51
|USDCAD
|50
|DOTUSD
|45
|NZDCAD
|42
|AUDNZD
|41
|EURNZD
|38
|CADJPY
|33
|GBPCHF
|32
|CADCHF
|30
|NZDJPY
|24
|GBPCAD
|24
|AUDCHF
|24
|AUDCAD
|22
|GBPJPY
|21
|NZDCHF
|16
|GBPAUD
|13
|XAUEUR
|10
|USDSGD
|8
|SGDJPY
|3
|EURHKD
|3
|AUS200
|2
|USTEC
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|LNKUSD
|7
|BTCUSD
|1.1K
|ETHUSD
|572
|EURUSD
|207
|UNIUSD
|-5
|XAUUSD
|76
|USDJPY
|261
|NZDUSD
|363
|AUDUSD
|237
|GBPUSD
|-123
|USDCHF
|123
|SUMMARY
|6.3K
|EURJPY
|370
|AUDJPY
|65
|CHFJPY
|110
|EURCHF
|107
|EURCAD
|-108
|EURGBP
|-39
|EURAUD
|33
|USDCAD
|96
|DOTUSD
|-54
|NZDCAD
|36
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURNZD
|-133
|CADJPY
|-109
|GBPCHF
|-33
|CADCHF
|46
|NZDJPY
|-98
|GBPCAD
|-72
|AUDCHF
|35
|AUDCAD
|-16
|GBPJPY
|40
|NZDCHF
|-13
|GBPAUD
|-50
|XAUEUR
|24
|USDSGD
|-11
|SGDJPY
|31
|EURHKD
|-85
|AUS200
|25
|USTEC
|-59
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|LNKUSD
|47K
|BTCUSD
|1.7M
|ETHUSD
|113K
|EURUSD
|3.6K
|UNIUSD
|-35K
|XAUUSD
|13K
|USDJPY
|7.8K
|NZDUSD
|3.9K
|AUDUSD
|4.4K
|GBPUSD
|-2.2K
|USDCHF
|3.4K
|SUMMARY
|0
|EURJPY
|13K
|AUDJPY
|5.3K
|CHFJPY
|1.4K
|EURCHF
|1.2K
|EURCAD
|-2K
|EURGBP
|-1.1K
|EURAUD
|-848
|USDCAD
|1.4K
|DOTUSD
|-565
|NZDCAD
|-1K
|AUDNZD
|-563
|EURNZD
|-1.7K
|CADJPY
|-881
|GBPCHF
|-15
|CADCHF
|493
|NZDJPY
|-579
|GBPCAD
|-1.7K
|AUDCHF
|450
|AUDCAD
|-112
|GBPJPY
|551
|NZDCHF
|-36
|GBPAUD
|-2.2K
|XAUEUR
|1.1K
|USDSGD
|11
|SGDJPY
|183
|EURHKD
|-4K
|AUS200
|3.5K
|USTEC
|-5.5K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 028.33 EUR
Pire transaction: -782 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +32.03 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -146.14 EUR
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live03" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.43 × 21
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.60 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.63 × 70
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.68 × 158
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.69 × 137
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.70 × 161
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.76 × 147
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|0.76 × 17
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.86 × 323
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.97 × 971
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 9
|
Tickmill-Live08
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.15 × 341
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.19 × 1118
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|1.23 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.34 × 282
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.38 × 537
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.46 × 153
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.50 × 2000
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.50 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|1.56 × 135
|
EverestCM-Platform
|1.72 × 18
100 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Using some systems of SFE Freedom https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51012?source=Site+Profile+Seller
and SFE Impulse https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116285?source=Site+Profile+Seller
more information: https://t.me/sfecommunity
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
100 USD par mois
1 684%
1
0
USD
USD
3.6K
EUR
EUR
517
96%
3 027
65%
14%
1.47
2.68
EUR
EUR
23%
1:500
订错了