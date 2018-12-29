SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / SFE Portfolio1
Joel Juanpere

SFE Portfolio1

Joel Juanpere
1 avis
Fiabilité
517 semaines
1 / 0 USD
Copie pour 100 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2015 1 684%
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 027
Bénéfice trades:
1 989 (65.70%)
Perte trades:
1 038 (34.29%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 028.33 EUR
Pire transaction:
-781.62 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
25 154.17 EUR (10 323 292 pips)
Perte brute:
-17 031.96 EUR (8 426 419 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
43 (32.03 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 634.12 EUR (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
13.61%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
44.09%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
10.39
Longs trades:
1 884 (62.24%)
Courts trades:
1 143 (37.76%)
Facteur de profit:
1.48
Rendement attendu:
2.68 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
12.65 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-16.41 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
21 (-146.14 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-781.62 EUR (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.06%
Prévision annuelle:
-4.16%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
781.62 EUR (15.13%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
21.02% (578.68 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
23.02% (141.37 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
LNKUSD 562
BTCUSD 306
ETHUSD 246
EURUSD 138
UNIUSD 137
XAUUSD 135
USDJPY 117
NZDUSD 109
AUDUSD 106
GBPUSD 103
USDCHF 79
SUMMARY 75
EURJPY 75
AUDJPY 67
CHFJPY 61
EURCHF 61
EURCAD 60
EURGBP 57
EURAUD 51
USDCAD 50
DOTUSD 45
NZDCAD 42
AUDNZD 41
EURNZD 38
CADJPY 33
GBPCHF 32
CADCHF 30
NZDJPY 24
GBPCAD 24
AUDCHF 24
AUDCAD 22
GBPJPY 21
NZDCHF 16
GBPAUD 13
XAUEUR 10
USDSGD 8
SGDJPY 3
EURHKD 3
AUS200 2
USTEC 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
LNKUSD 7
BTCUSD 1.1K
ETHUSD 572
EURUSD 207
UNIUSD -5
XAUUSD 76
USDJPY 261
NZDUSD 363
AUDUSD 237
GBPUSD -123
USDCHF 123
SUMMARY 6.3K
EURJPY 370
AUDJPY 65
CHFJPY 110
EURCHF 107
EURCAD -108
EURGBP -39
EURAUD 33
USDCAD 96
DOTUSD -54
NZDCAD 36
AUDNZD 1
EURNZD -133
CADJPY -109
GBPCHF -33
CADCHF 46
NZDJPY -98
GBPCAD -72
AUDCHF 35
AUDCAD -16
GBPJPY 40
NZDCHF -13
GBPAUD -50
XAUEUR 24
USDSGD -11
SGDJPY 31
EURHKD -85
AUS200 25
USTEC -59
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
LNKUSD 47K
BTCUSD 1.7M
ETHUSD 113K
EURUSD 3.6K
UNIUSD -35K
XAUUSD 13K
USDJPY 7.8K
NZDUSD 3.9K
AUDUSD 4.4K
GBPUSD -2.2K
USDCHF 3.4K
SUMMARY 0
EURJPY 13K
AUDJPY 5.3K
CHFJPY 1.4K
EURCHF 1.2K
EURCAD -2K
EURGBP -1.1K
EURAUD -848
USDCAD 1.4K
DOTUSD -565
NZDCAD -1K
AUDNZD -563
EURNZD -1.7K
CADJPY -881
GBPCHF -15
CADCHF 493
NZDJPY -579
GBPCAD -1.7K
AUDCHF 450
AUDCAD -112
GBPJPY 551
NZDCHF -36
GBPAUD -2.2K
XAUEUR 1.1K
USDSGD 11
SGDJPY 183
EURHKD -4K
AUS200 3.5K
USTEC -5.5K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 028.33 EUR
Pire transaction: -782 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +32.03 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -146.14 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live03" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.43 × 21
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.60 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.63 × 70
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.68 × 158
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.69 × 137
ICMarkets-Live22
0.70 × 161
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.76 × 147
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.76 × 17
ICMarkets-Live19
0.86 × 323
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.97 × 971
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live08
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.15 × 341
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.19 × 1118
GlobalPrime-Live
1.23 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.34 × 282
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.38 × 537
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.46 × 153
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.50 × 2000
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.50 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1.56 × 135
EverestCM-Platform
1.72 × 18
100 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Using some systems of SFE Freedom   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51012?source=Site+Profile+Seller

and SFE Impulse https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116285?source=Site+Profile+Seller

more information: https://t.me/sfecommunity


Note moyenne:
Zhiwen Hu
337
Zhiwen Hu 2018.12.29 16:22   

订错了

2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 13:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 11:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.23 21:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 17:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.05 12:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 18:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 15:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.20 02:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 10:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 05:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.10 04:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.30 00:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 20:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.03 02:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.02 18:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.23 12:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.19 14:02
No swaps are charged
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
SFE Portfolio1
100 USD par mois
1 684%
1
0
USD
3.6K
EUR
517
96%
3 027
65%
14%
1.47
2.68
EUR
23%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.