Trend Sniper mt4
- Indicateurs
- Natasha Diedericks
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
This indicator takes input from a trend filter to determine best entries for trades, on the crossings of the two lines.
Excellent for scalping.
A simple indicator that doesn't need setting up.
Does not feature any alerts.
How to use:
Simply attach to any chart.
When used on lower timeframes, also confirm on higher timeframes.
Buy:
Blue line moves to Level-0 yellow dotted line.
Best results when confirming this on multiple timeframes, e.g., Daily-Weekly-Monthly.
Sell:
Red line moves to Level-0 yellow dotted line.
Best results when confirming this on multiple timeframes, e.g., Daily-Weekly-Monthly.
Or back test and use as you see fitting your strategy.
Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on other pairs.
Important to note:
-
Please do not use this indicator haphazardly. Make sure it compliments your strategy.
-
Don't risk money you cannot afford to lose.
-
You use this indicator at your own risk. Please apply money management wisely.
-
Always test your strategy on a demo account before using a new indicator on a live account.