Trend Sniper mt4

This indicator takes input from a trend filter to determine best entries for trades, on the crossings of the two lines.

Excellent for scalping.

A simple indicator that doesn't need setting up.

Does not feature any alerts.

How to use:

Simply attach to any chart.

When used on lower timeframes, also confirm on higher timeframes.

Buy:

Blue line moves to Level-0 yellow dotted line.

Best results when confirming this on multiple timeframes, e.g., Daily-Weekly-Monthly.

Sell:

Red line moves to Level-0 yellow dotted line.

Best results when confirming this on multiple timeframes, e.g., Daily-Weekly-Monthly.

Or back test and use as you see fitting your strategy.

Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on other pairs.

Important to note: Please do not use this indicator haphazardly. Make sure it compliments your strategy.

Don't risk money you cannot afford to lose.

You use this indicator at your own risk. Please apply money management wisely.

Always test your strategy on a demo account before using a new indicator on a live account.







