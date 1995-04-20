Trend Sniper mt4

This indicator takes input from a trend filter to determine best entries for trades, on the crossings of the two lines.

Excellent for scalping.

A simple indicator that doesn't need setting up.

Does not feature any alerts.

How to use:

Simply attach to any chart.

When used on lower timeframes, also confirm on higher timeframes. 

Buy: 

Blue line moves to Level-0 yellow dotted line.

Best results when confirming this on multiple timeframes, e.g., Daily-Weekly-Monthly.

Sell:

Red line moves to Level-0 yellow dotted line.

Best results when confirming this on multiple timeframes, e.g., Daily-Weekly-Monthly.

Or back test and use as you see fitting your strategy.

Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on other pairs.


Important to note:

  • Please do not use this indicator haphazardly. Make sure it compliments your strategy.

  • Don't risk money you cannot afford to lose.

  • You use this indicator at your own risk. Please apply money management wisely.

  • Always test your strategy on a demo account before using a new indicator on a live account.



