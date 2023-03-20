Liberty M4

Liberty is a very advanced, multicurrency EA which for now is perfectly capable of trading up to 9 different currency symbols: NZDJPY, EURNZD, GBPCHF, CHFJPY, EURCHF, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and NZDUSD. All of these symbols have been carefully chosen after months of months of back and forward testing. It is fully automated and once attached to NZDJPY H1 chart it can run on it's own. There is no need for additional set file because the default settings. Just like my previous EA - Big Bang - this one relies on a bunch of tools that I developed from scratch but unlike the other one, this one follows both Trend Trading and also tries to find the right momentum for Trend Reversals which overall gives you two strategies in one Expert Advisor.

How to run it

In order to get the best trading results from all 9 available symbols, you need to attach Liberty onto NZDJPY H1 chart

How does it perform: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1889515

Inputs

Even though you are able to customize many of the inputs, I highly recommend to leave them as they are. I've spent quite a few, very long months on tests and the default settings are the best

MT4 or MT5

They are identical so it's up to you which version you'll go for. I do however recommend you to use ECN account from a reliable broker with min 1:100 leverage


