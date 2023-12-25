Blitz Project
- Experts
- Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
- Version: 6.40
- Mise à jour: 25 décembre 2023
- Activations: 5
Fully automated trading system. Work in the direction of the current price movement. The breakdown of "Support/Resistance" in the direction of the continuation of the price movement is used as signals. Uses averaging in its trading and pending order, as well as the function of closing the first and last orders of the basket.
Benefits:
- Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
- Fully automated trading system
- Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe
- Built-in autolot
Recommendations
- Minimum balance of 1,000$ (10$ cent) account for 0.01 lot.
- --- (Recommend 10,000$ (100$ cent) account for 0.01 lot.)---
- Work Best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, or XAUUSD(Risk),(Work on any currency pair)
- Work on Any Timeframe (Recommend Timefame H1)
Parameters:
- Working timeframe - working timeframe.
- Lot-sizing Method - a lot type.
- Fixed Lot - the starting lot.
- Dynamic Lot - a dynamic lot.
- Deposit Load % - a deposit load %.
- Multiplier - lot multiplier for the following orders.
- Grid Step - amount of distance in points between orders.
- Take Profit - take profit in points.
- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Pending Order Distance - Open Stop order at Distance
- Close Pending Distance - SL Stop order
- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Volatility Filter - trade with volatility Filter. - Volatility Filter - trade with volatility Filter
- Candle Size - candle size filter. - Candle Size - candle size filter
- Maximun slippage in points - the maximum slippage in points.
- Maximun volume of lot order - the maximum volume of lot order.
- Use Spread Filter - use spread filter stoptrade when exceeded maximum spread.
- Maximun spread in points - the maximum spread for the adviser.
- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Use Auto Dryer - continue working if there are any outstanding orders. even outside of trading hours or during news periods.
- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Profit Lock Settings - use trailing stop / break even.
- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Daily Target - stop trade after daily target.
- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Use Equity Stop - use equity stop.
- Equity Stop Type - equity stop type.
- Percentage of balance - equity stop by % of balance.
- Amount of money - equity stop by amount of money.
- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Use Time Filter - use time filter.
- Trade Start Time - main trade start time.
- Trade Stop Time - main trade stop time.
- Trade On Thursday - true / need trade on thursday.
- TradeStopTimeOnThursday - thursday trade stop time.
- Trade On Friday - true / need trade on friday.
- TradeStopTimeOnFriday - friday trade stop time.
- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Stop Trade on News Time - use newfilter stop trade on news time.