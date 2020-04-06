Blitz Project

Fully automated trading system. Work in the direction of the current price movement. The breakdown of "Support/Resistance" in the direction of the continuation of the price movement is used as signals. Uses averaging in its trading and pending order, as well as the function of closing the first and last orders of the basket.


Benefits:

  • Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
  • Fully automated trading system  
  • Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe
  • Built-in autolot

Recommendations

  • Minimum balance of 1,000$ (10$ cent) account for 0.01 lot.
  • --- (Recommend 10,000$ (100$ cent) account for 0.01 lot.)---
  • Work Best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, or XAUUSD(Risk),(Work on any currency pair)
  • Work on Any Timeframe (Recommend Timefame H1)

      Parameters:

      • Working timeframe - working timeframe.
      • Lot-sizing Method - a lot type.
      • Fixed Lot - the starting lot. 
      • Dynamic Lot - a dynamic lot. 
      • Deposit Load % - a  deposit load %.
      • Multiplier - lot multiplier for the following orders.
      • Grid Step - amount of distance in points between orders.
      • Take Profit - take profit in points.
      • --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Pending Order Distance - Open Stop order at  Distance 
      • Close Pending Distance - SL  Stop order
      • --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Volatility Filter - trade with volatility Filter. -  Volatility Filter - trade with volatility Filter
      • Candle Size - candle size filter. -  Candle Size - candle size filter
      • Maximun slippage in points - the maximum slippage in points.
      • Maximun volume of lot order - the maximum volume of lot order.
      • Use Spread Filter - use spread filter stoptrade when exceeded maximum spread.
      • Maximun spread in points - the maximum spread for the adviser.
      • --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Use Auto Dryer - continue working if there are any outstanding orders. even outside of trading hours or during news periods.
      • --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Profit Lock Settings -  use trailing stop / break even.
      • --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Daily Target - stop trade after daily target.
      • --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Use Equity Stop - use equity stop.
      • Equity Stop Type - equity stop type.
      • Percentage of balance - equity stop by % of balance.
      • Amount of money - equity stop by amount of money.
      • --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Use Time Filter - use time filter.
      • Trade Start Time - main trade start time.
      • Trade Stop Time - main trade stop time.
      • Trade On Thursday - true / need trade on thursday.
      • TradeStopTimeOnThursday - thursday trade stop time.
      • Trade On Friday - true / need trade on friday.
      • TradeStopTimeOnFriday - friday trade stop time.
      • --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Stop Trade on News Time - use newfilter stop trade on news time.



      Prodotti consigliati
      Blue CARA MT4
      Duc Anh Le
      Experts
      | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
      Trendless Scalper
      Jaspreet Singh Saini
      Experts
      As the name says, Trendless Scalper doesn't care for what trend is going on in the currency pair. It opens one trade as selected by user and then keep on adding trades according to direction itself. It don't have very complicated parameters. Simply apply on any chart and it works. It is recommended that the spread of the account should be low, but it dont have any restriction for accounts with high Spread too. It can trade any chart and any timeframe. This EA works for those accounts which can h
      Success Forex
      Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
      Experts
      Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
      EA Super scalper universal
      Ruslan Pishun
      Experts
      The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
      PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
      Karlo Wilson Vendiola
      5 (5)
      Experts
      The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
      GOLD Scalper PRO
      Lachezar Krastev
      4.41 (22)
      Experts
      LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $397) - The offer ends soon! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by the low price – GOLD Scalper Pro is a very effective and profitable trading strategy, professionally developed especially for trading GOLD (XAU/USD) . I have used the most proven trading principle since the m
      Matrix Arrow EA MT4
      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      5 (8)
      Experts
      Matrix Arrow EA MT4 è un consulente esperto unico che può scambiare i segnali MT4 dell'indicatore Matrix Arrow con un pannello commerciale sul grafico, manualmente o automaticamente al 100%. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI) Candele classiche Heiken Ashi Media mobile Media mob
      Exp Tick Hamster MT4
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      3.62 (13)
      Experts
      Esperto con ottimizzazione automatica di tutti i parametri per qualsiasi simbolo di trading per MetaTrader 4. Trading EA senza impostazioni! Tick   Hamster     - Questo è un   esperto di trading automatizzato per neofiti e utenti che non vogliono creare un consulente! Sperimenta il trading automatizzato senza problemi con il nostro consulente esperto adatto ai principianti. Non devi preoccuparti di configurazioni complicate: il nostro esperto si occupa di tutto per te. Inizia oggi il tuo viaggio
      Dynamic Farming Expert MT4
      Wikom Laohasiri
      Experts
      Introduction:   Harness the power of grid trading and dynamic algorithms with our Dynamic Farming Expert. This EA is designed to open orders strategically, manage risk effectively, and close orders at targeted profits, all while utilizing intelligent money management for automated lot sizing and profit calculation. Key Features: Grid Trading Strategy:   Utilizes a sophisticated grid trading approach combined with dynamic algorithms to open orders based on market conditions. Profit Targeting:   A
      Aussie Precision MT4
      Kaloyan Ivanov
      Experts
      Aggiunta la possibilità di modificare la dimensione del lotto e rendere l'EA il più economico possibile. Se lo acquisti, riceverai supporto e aggiornamenti futuri. Per favore, supportane lo sviluppo. Questo EA è pronto all’uso. AussiePrecision   è un Expert Advisor (EA) sensibile al tempo per MetaTrader 5, progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute AUD/USD. È progettato per eseguire operazioni in momenti predefiniti e controllati, ed è ideale per i trader che desiderano automatizzare ingr
      Max ScalperSpeed
      Paranchai Tensit
      Experts
      Max ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to ad
      Eurusd Decoder EA MT4
      Philip Pankaj Suthagar
      4 (1)
      Experts
      EURUSD DECODER EA   is a fully automated mid-term, medium-risk expert advisor. Adaptive price pattern analysis is used to identify potential trade entries and exit. The EA does not use any unfair money management practices like grid and martingale. Each position includes a stop loss and all open positions are monitored by an advanced loss control algorithm, which decides when to close profit and when to accept loss.   Before you buy all of my product please be aware of the risks involved: 1) Pl
      The Arrow Scalper
      Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
      1 (2)
      Experts
      Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
      FREE
      TrendLines And Volumes
      Alexander Nikolaev
      Experts
      This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
      Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
      Marek Kupka
      Experts
      Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
      Hedging Martingale Tunnel EA
      Remy Christian Toutain
      1 (1)
      Experts
      Copertura del tunnel Martingala EA   La soluzione definitiva per massimizzare i vostri profitti di trading con facilità ed efficienza. Questo EA Hedging Martingale Tunnel all'avanguardia è un sistema automatico progettato per rivoluzionare la vostra esperienza di trading. Con la sua innovativa strategia di copertura combinata con il potente metodo della martingala, "Eternal Profit" offre una protezione senza precedenti per le vostre posizioni contro le mosse avverse del mercato. Dite addio a
      Gold Matrix Pro
      Steve Zoeger
      Experts
      Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
      BuckWise
      Joel Protusada
      Experts
      BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
      RoundLock EA
      AW Trading Software Limited
      4.33 (3)
      Experts
      Round Lock è un consulente intelligente con blocco dinamico delle posizioni. Round Lock è un consulente di trading avanzato che implementa una strategia di blocco degli ordini bidirezionale con una crescita graduale delle posizioni e un adattamento dinamico al mercato . Vantaggi del Round Lock: Controllo del rischio tramite blocco della posizione, Crescita dinamica dei volumi nelle aree di tendenza del mercato, Impostazioni di comportamento flessibili in base ai limiti, Adatto a fasi piatte e d
      Fundamental Robot MT4
      Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
      Experts
      Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
      Adaptive Force
      Andrey Kolmogorov
      2.5 (2)
      Experts
      The adviser algorithm is based on the search for a certain market condition in which the gain, from predicting the further price movement, gets a mathematical advantage. Market data processing uses an adaptive algorithm. Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/old_padre Sets are in the "Comments" section comments #3-4. Main Advantages Starting deposit from $ 100; Designer of unique strategies; Adaptive algorithm; Multilevel model of a quantum set; No need to turn off during news; Work
      Advanced Semi Auto trading
      Antonis Michos
      3.67 (6)
      Experts
      -40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me   Welcome. Advanced Semi Auto Trading : You can use the EA at your own will BASED ON YOUR ANALYSIS. ANALYZE THE MARKET and then just press the sell or buy buttons of the EA. The EA will manage the trades based on an advanced algorithm of market analysis,Take profit systems AND A VERY ADVANCED AND SOPHISTICATED OVERLAPPING SYSTEM for avoiding big drawdowns in case YOUR ENTRY is BAD. You can test this in strategy tester and u
      Gold 10Pip Sell Scalper
      Shivanand Abzal
      Experts
      10pip Gold Scalper for small accounts is the perfect Scalper for Gold trading with advanced algorithm to protect your capital. Once it is deployed on the charts it will automatically place a sell trade with stop loss and take profit and once take profit is hit it will automatically open another with the same criteria. So drop it at the high of the week, high of the day, high of the session and see the magic....  also with additional features to ensure safety :- Places a sell order with the speci
      Pro Scalping
      Le Dang Nguyen Hoang Vu
      3 (1)
      Experts
      Pro Scalping  is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The ATR-based, RSI, WPR indicator and an Stochastic filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hoangvudb/seller General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD,   default settings reccomend for EURUSD M15 GMT +3 .  Please use max spread 2 if you will not have orders change it to 3. Use a broker with good execution and with a
      Smart Funded Hft
      Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
      4.81 (64)
      Experts
      Smart Funded EA è un consulente esperto progettato per superare le sfide HFT delle società prop che ne consentono l'uso. Quali società prop HFT posso utilizzare? È stato testato su quasi tutte le sfide HFT delle società prop con una percentuale di successo del 100%, come Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave e tutte le altre sfide MT4 consentite da
      Fill The Gap Grid
      Biswarup Banerjee
      Experts
      Fill The Gap Grid MT4 è un Expert Advisor utilitario per MetaTrader 4 che gestisce le operazioni utilizzando una strategia di griglia pura basata sui livelli di prezzo. Questo EA automatizza il posizionamento e la manutenzione di una griglia di ordini di acquisto e vendita, riempiendo i vuoti con ordini in sospeso man mano che le operazioni raggiungono i livelli di take-profit, garantendo una gestione continua delle operazioni sui livelli di prezzo configurati senza dipendere dalla logica di mer
      Magic Grid
      Aliaksandr Charkes
      4.52 (27)
      Experts
      Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
      FREE
      The Secret of Dow
      Ng Eng Zhan
      Experts
      About The Secret of Dow The Secret of Dow  is an unique system running on a complex set of algorithms and advanced machine learning computation mechanism to analyze massive sets of data from the neural network, and combines with a special set of price action movement analysis to optimize the trading decision, and it will then predicts the next best possible and potential moves of the Dow Jones (US30) prices. The advantages of The Secret of Dow:- Easy plug and play, worry free with easy param
      Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
      Tufan Gocmen
      Experts
      This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
      Ea 13 Level MA Scalper and grid
      Santi Quagliana
      Experts
      EA 13 Level Ma Scalper and grid, is an expert adivisor with which on the average of the "x" period, it calculates up to 13 levels set in the configuration by the user. for each level it is possible to set a grid multiplier you can see how it works in the screenshots I have attached. the expert can work on any time frame. Setting: Warning MAX TRADES IS THE MAX NUMBER OF LEVEL; in the example on the screenshots, I only set 3 levels so I set 3. if I had decided to buy or sell up to 10 levels, I wou
      Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
      Goldex AI
      Mateo Perez Perez
      4.78 (23)
      Experts
      Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
      Quantum Emperor MT4
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.85 (170)
      Experts
      Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  e Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
      XG Gold Robot MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.41 (37)
      Experts
      The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
      Stock Indexes EA MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      5 (4)
      Experts
      Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
      Aura Black Edition
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.6 (20)
      Experts
      Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
      Scalp Unscalp MT4
      Connor Michael Woodson
      3.8 (5)
      Experts
      Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
      Trend AI EA
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      4.93 (30)
      Experts
      L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
      Vortex Gold MT4
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (6)
      Experts
      Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
      EA Forex Scalper
      Lo Thi Mai Loan
      Experts
      EA Forex Scalping è un Expert Advisor progettato appositamente per tre coppie di valute principali: EURUSD, USDJPY e GBPUSD. Segnali Rimane solo 1 copia su 10 a questo prezzo. Prezzo successivo: $599.99 Disponibile per MT4 e MT5 MT5 Non utilizza griglia, martingala, intelligenza artificiale, reti neurali o arbitraggio. Ogni trade ha uno Stop Loss (SL) fisso, diverso per ogni coppia. I profitti sono protetti tramite Trailing Stop. L’EA è attivo su conti reali da oltre 6 mesi, dimostrando reddi
      Diamond PRO
      Fanur Galamov
      4.79 (62)
      Experts
      Only 1 copy left for $199 Tomorrow price  --> $249  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced pos
      Golden Mirage mt4
      Michela Russo
      Experts
      Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
      Cherma Mt4
      Hicham Chergui
      2.79 (14)
      Experts
      CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
      HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
      Martin Alejandro Bamonte
      3.67 (3)
      Experts
      VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
      Recovery Manager Pro MT4
      Ianina Nadirova
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
      GOLD Dahab MT4
      Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
      5 (1)
      Experts
      An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
      Ryukai Scalper
      Louai Habiche
      Experts
      Ryukai Scalper Ryukai Scalper è un Expert Advisor automatizzato progettato per il trading di XAUUSD (Oro) sul timeframe M15. Utilizza un algoritmo di scalping raffinato che combina l’azione dei prezzi e i filtri di volatilità per individuare opportunità di trading a breve termine nel mercato dell’oro. Caratteristiche principali Ottimizzato per l’oro (XAUUSD) sul timeframe M15. Logica di scalping basata su movimento dei prezzi e volatilità. Gestione automatica del rischio con dimensione del lotto
      Greedy Golden MT4
      Mihails Babuskins
      4.75 (4)
      Experts
      Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
      Steadily forward
      Yvan Musatov
      Experts
      In order to understand the work of a bot Steadily forward , first of all, you need to understand what parameters it has. Therefore, I believe that a detailed description of the parameters will be the best description of the bot. Since it will give the user an understanding of what he is dealing with and will allow him to decide, this bot is suitable for his trading style and will allow his broker to work with the help of this bot. Be sure to set Fake Robot On = false Basic parameters, a number
      Big Forex Players MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.8 (41)
      Experts
      We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
      AW Recovery EA
      AW Trading Software Limited
      4.39 (84)
      Experts
      L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
      Dark Gold
      Marco Solito
      4.73 (90)
      Experts
      Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
      Gold Trend Scalping MT4
      Lo Thi Mai Loan
      5 (4)
      Experts
      Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora an
      Aura Neuron MT4
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.5 (10)
      Experts
      Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del denaro,
      DS Gold Robot MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.5 (10)
      Experts
      Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
      The Infinity EA MT4
      Abhimanyu Hans
      3.59 (27)
      Experts
      Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
      GbpUsd Robot MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.75 (92)
      Experts
      The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
      The Gold Reaper MT4
      Profalgo Limited
      4.59 (32)
      Experts
      PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
      Gold on Ichimoku
      Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
      5 (1)
      Experts
      The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
      Extractors MT4
      DRT Circle
      Experts
      Estrattori per XAUUSD Extractors per XAUUSD è un Expert Advisor di livello professionale progettato per i trader che apprezzano la precisione, il rischio controllato e una logica di trading flessibile quando operano con l'oro (XAUUSD). Integra due strategie avanzate integrate e cinque modalità di approccio al mercato flessibili, offrendo ai trader il pieno controllo su come il sistema interpreta, inserisce e gestisce le operazioni in diverse strutture di mercato. Basato su un'ampia ricerca e s
      Infinity Trader EA
      Lachezar Krastev
      5 (13)
      Experts
      LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
      Altri dall’autore
      Golden Opulence AI
      Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
      3 (1)
      Experts
      ***BIG UPDATE to PRO version*** Golden Opulence AI   is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for forex trading on the MT4 platform, targeting gold (XAUUSD) pairs. It stands out for beginners in forex trading by addressing a common pain point: the complexity and risk of trading in volatile markets. Golden Opulence AI simplifies this process through automated, strategic trading, making it less daunting for newcomers to navigate the forex market. Key Takeaways: Automated Trading: Exec
      EA Wanyen
      Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
      4 (3)
      Experts
      ***BIG UPDATE to PRO version*** EA Wanyen has been formulated to trade market fluctuations. The operation is based on opening orders using the  Wanyen indicator, thus the EA works according to the "OVB/OVS" strategy, which means Overbought/Oversold. When a trade goes to minus the adviser opens another order with an increased lot( Martingale ). It is possible to expose automatic control of the capital where the adviser himself will calculate stop loss and a lot depending on your deposit. Als
      Barcode EA
      Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
      Experts
      **Come Back to Original** Barcode EA is a fully automated EA. It works using a combination of martingale and scalping. The Expert Advisor works on all available timeframes and is multi-currency. This EA has been programmed to provide   12-25% per month . Barcode Expert Advisor is protected from out-of-trade losses. It has built-in protection and position recalculation functions, which protect the Expert Advisor from excessive orders and the main grid building cycle failure during terminal restar
      Corti Unity EA
      Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
      Experts
      Corti Unity EA is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs:   NZDUSD,USDCAD,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD,GBPCHF (Work on any currency pair)  Recommended timeframe:   M15 Features: One Chart Setup:   you only need one chart to trade all symbols Multip
      Unity Multi
      Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
      Experts
      Unity Multi.ai is an algorithm developed using artificial intelligence combined with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. and operates with an advanced grid system designed to take advantage of existing market inefficiencies. Supported currency pairs:   AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD (Work on any currency pair) Recommended timeframe:   M15 Features: One Chart Setup:   you only need one chart to trade all symbols Multiple   currency pairs support Solid backtest   and live perfor
      Genius Lab
      Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
      Experts
      GENIUS LAB - is a powerful tool that predicts trend changes based on the analysis of price channels and the nature of the volatility of the instrument. It provides accurate signals in the form of 'Trend Predictor' that allow traders to determine the moments of a trend reversal and make appropriate decisions in their trading. Key Takeaways: Automated Trading: Executes trades based on sophisticated algorithms, requiring minimal user intervention. Risk Management: Incorporates features like dynami
      Ai Core Breakout
      Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
      Experts
      Ai.CORE Breakout EA is a powerful and efficient trading tool designed to capitalize on daily breakout opportunities. It works by placing bidirectional pending orders based on the previous day's trading range, ensuring that these price levels remain untested before execution. This EA provides a wide array of trading behaviors, flexible position management options, and incorporates advanced modes like martingale and inverse martingale for enhanced performance. - REAL SIGNAL: Default Setting:  htt
      Unity Multi MT5
      Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
      Experts
      Unity Multi.ai is an algorithm developed using artificial intelligence combined with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. and operates with an advanced grid system designed to take advantage of existing market inefficiencies. Supported currency pairs:   AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD (Work on any currency pair) Recommended timeframe:   M15 Features: One Chart Setup:   you only need one chart to trade all symbols Multiple   currency pairs support Solid backtest   and live performa
      Corti Unity EA MT5
      Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
      Experts
      Corti Unity EA   is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs:   NZDUSD,USDCAD,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD,GBPCHF (Work on any currency pair)  Recommended timeframe:   M15 Features: One Chart Setup:   you only need one chart to trade all symbols Mult
      Genius Lab MT5
      Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
      Experts
      GENIUS LAB   - is a powerful tool that predicts trend changes based on the analysis of price channels and the nature of the volatility of the instrument. It provides accurate signals in the form of 'Trend Predictor' that allow traders to determine the moments of a trend reversal and make appropriate decisions in their trading. Key Takeaways: Automated Trading: Executes trades based on sophisticated algorithms, requiring minimal user intervention. Risk Management: Incorporates features like dynam
      Barcode EA MT5
      Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
      Experts
      Barcode EA is a fully automated EA. It works using a combination of martingale and scalping. The Expert Advisor works on all available timeframes and is multi-currency. This EA has been programmed to provide   12-25% per month . Barcode   Expert Advisor is protected from out-of-trade losses. It has built-in protection and position recalculation functions, which protect the Expert Advisor from excessive orders and the main grid building cycle failure during terminal restarts. The   Barcode   EA r
      EA Wanyen MT5
      Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
      Experts
      ***BIG UPDATE to PRO version*** EA Wanyen   has been formulated to trade market fluctuations. The operation is based on opening orders using the  Wanyen indicator,   thus the EA works according to the   "OVB/OVS"   strategy, which means Overbought/Oversold. When a trade goes to minus the adviser opens another order with an increased lot( Martingale ). It is possible to expose automatic control of the capital where the adviser himself will calculate stop loss and a lot depending on your depos
      Filtro:
      Nessuna recensione
      Rispondi alla recensione