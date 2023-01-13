Equal Highs and Lows mt4

5


Equal Highs and Lows Indicator


Find and Mark Equal Highs and Lows on chart of Selected Multi Time frames.

Options:

  • set min and max bars between Equal High's / Low's bars
  • set max points difference between High's / Low's  ( Sensitivity  )
  • Select time frames by buttons on chart
  • Select / Filter only High's or Low's by a button
  • Extend Equal High's / Low's line forward for chart reference


Manual 


MT4 version

MT5 version


Other Indicators



AlfredW
60
AlfredW 2024.07.02 11:41 
 

It works nicely. It would be possible to add an option that alerts when a new equal high/low is formed? Thanks!

lauro1956
5742
lauro1956 2024.06.21 10:57 
 

Essential

Levent Safak
1233
Levent Safak 2024.03.29 10:51 
 

Very helpful indicator but would be better to buy Auto Orderblocks which includes this one too.

MissyD1202
293
MissyD1202 2024.02.24 21:55 
 

This is a great indicator and gives timely alerts and exactly what I was looking for. Recommended.

