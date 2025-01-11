What is a Point of Interest? Traders who follow Smart Money Concepts may call this a Liquidity Point, or where areas of liquidity have been built up by retail traders for for Big Banks to target to create large price movements in the market.

As we all know, retail traders that use outdated and unreliable methods of trading like using trendlines, support and resistance, RSI, MACD, and many others to place trades and put their stop losses at keys points in the market. The "Big Banks" know these methods as well to trick retail traders into placing their stop losses past keys areas to build pools of liquidity, then spike prices up or down to stop out those trades and grab the liquidity.

The Point of Interest indicator (referred to as a POI from hereon) can help you in seeing those areas that may become targets for the Big Banks. Understand, there is no way to determine when or how fast a POI may be taken, but just like my Market Imbalance indicator has shown, I assure you they will come for them at some point once enough liquidity has formed for them to capture them.

The POI indicator is pretty straightforward once you place it on a chart. You must understand this first before you rent or purchase is that THIS IS A REPAINTING INDICATOR! You must us it as a targeting indicator. It was designed this way because once a Higher High or Lower Low is broken, we all know price doesn't just magically turn around. There are other influences like imbalances, higher timeframe Order Blocks, and much more that can affect how far price will go before a reversal happens. For example, if price makes a new low, the POI indicator will mark the new low point, then if price moves even lower, it will follow price and redraw the POI Symbol and line until a true peak has formed. One this peak is set, the line will continue to draw, following the current candle, until price breaks the POI line. How you trade back to this POI line is up to the trader and their strategy that they use. This is an informational indicator , similar to what my Market Imbalance indicator provides to the trader.





Current Inputs (Default values)

Signal Settings



Minor POI Period- These are minor points that may form in between Major POI's (89)

Minor POI Symbol Size- Size of the Minor POI represented by a small circle (3)

Color of the symbol at lows (Navy) Major POI Symbol Size- Size of the Major POI represented by a double circle (6)

Symbol color at at lows (Navy) POI Line Width- Width of the POI Lines themselves (4)

Color of the Low POI Line (LimeGreen) Hide Broken POI- Hides POI lines that have been breached by price to only leave active POI's on the chart

Alert On?- Turns on or off alerts (false)

Provides audible alert (false) Email- This will email a notification to the trader. Email notifications must be set up for this to work. (false)

This will send a push notification to the trader's mobile device or tablet. Push Notifications must be set up for this to work. (false) Sound file- Sound file for audible alert (alert2.wav)

Other Settings