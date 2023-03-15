MR Dynamic POC 4

The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control". Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money.

The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile in NinjaTrader 8 terminal with CQG datafeed. The settings of EURUSD-6E, GBPUSD-6B, AUDUSD-6A and other currency pairs were compared. After making sure that everything is working according to our requirements, we made the "MR Dynamic POC" indicator following the model used in NinjaTrader 8.

Some of the important benefits of the indicator are as follows:

    • The indicator can show the price changes of the maximum volume accumulation (POC).
        • Dynamic POC "Line" - connects and visualizes the POC volumes taken from a "Volume Profile".
          • Dynamic POC "Points" - connects and visualizes POC volumes taken from a "Volume Profile". Dynamic POC "Points" are displayed at the end of the "Volume Profile". This is new concept for visualizing virgin or processed volumes.
          • "MR Dynamic POC" based on indicator "VP: Volume Profile v6.0. © FXcoder".


          If you liked the indicator, please support our work by giving 5 stars!!!

          For MetaTrader 5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90822


          Indicator settings:

          Points in 1 Pip - Offers you a choice of the number of Points in 1 Pip.
          Volume types - Offers you a choice to use tic volumes or real volumes. Note: To use real volumes, your Broker must provide them in the MetaTrader terminal.

          Section "Visual Trading Styles Settings"
          Style 1: Show Dynamic POC - "Line" connects and visualizes the POC volumes taken from a Volume Profile. "Points" connects and visualizes POC volumes taken from a Volume Profile.
          Style 2: Show Volume Data Text - Shows or not to display text with information about the amount of volumes for the POC.

          Section "Dynamic POC Line Settings"
          DPOC line style - Specifies the line style of Dynamic POC indicator.
          DPOC line width - Specifies the line width of Dynamic POC indicator.
          DPOC line color - Specifies the line color of Dynamic POC indicator.

          Section "Dynamic POC Points Settings"
          DPOC Points width - Specifies the size of Dynamic POC Points.
          DPOC Points color - Specifies the color of Dynamic POC Points.

          Section "Volume Data Text Settings"
          Volume Data Text color - Data text color.
          Volume Data Text font size - You can choose the data text size.

          Section "Standard Calculation Settings"
          Show only Standard Calculation Settings - Enables or disables the default settings. If show only Standard calculation settings, Default calculation settings not working.

          Section "Default Calculation Settings"
          Default Number of Bars to calculate - Default number of Bars to calculate indicator.
          Default Volume Choice - You choose the volumes from which time frame to display on all lower time frames.

          Section "Standard Bars Calculation Settings"
          MN - Number of Bars to calculate - The number of monthly Bars to calculate the indicator.
          W1 - Number of Bars to calculate - The number of weekly Bars to calculate the indicator.
          D1 - Number of Bars to calculate - The number of daytime Bars to calculate the indicator.
          H4 - Number of Bars to calculate - The number of 4 hour Bars to calculate the indicator.
          H1 to M1 - Number of Bars to calculate - The number of Bars to calculate the indicator from a time frame lower than 4 hours.

          Section "Standard Volume Choice"
          In this section, you choose on which time frame to display the volumes of the time frame you have chosen for it...
          On D1 show Volumes from - W1
          On H4 show Volumes from - D1
          On H1 show Volumes from - D1
          On M30 show Volumes from - H4
          On M15 show Volumes from - H4
          On M5 show Volumes from - H4
          On M1 show Volumes from - H1

          Produits recommandés
          High Low Open Close MT4
          Alexandre Borela
          4.81 (21)
          Indicateurs
          Si vous aimez ce projet, laissez un examen 5 étoiles. Cet indicateur tire les prix ouverts, élevés, bas et de fermeture pour les prix spécifiés période et il peut être ajusté pour un fuseau horaire spécifique. Il s ' agit là d ' un niveau important qui s ' intéresse à de nombreux domaines institutionnels et professionnels. traders et peut être utile pour vous de connaître les endroits où ils pourraient être plus active. Les périodes disponibles sont les suivantes : Jour précédent. Semaine pré
          FREE
          Extremum Reverse Bar
          Yurij Izyumov
          2.8 (5)
          Indicateurs
          This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
          FREE
          Trendline indicator
          David Muriithi
          2 (1)
          Indicateurs
          Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
          FREE
          MASi Three Screens
          Aleksey Terentev
          5 (2)
          Indicateurs
          MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
          FREE
          PZ Penta O MT4
          PZ TRADING SLU
          2.33 (3)
          Indicateurs
          The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
          FREE
          SMA Indicator
          Nitu Brijesh Yadav
          Indicateurs
          Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
          FREE
          Free automatic fibonacci
          Tonny Obare
          4.67 (49)
          Indicateurs
          Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
          FREE
          Auto Fibonacci With EMA
          Md Atiqul Islam
          Indicateurs
          The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
          FREE
          Rainbow MT4
          Jamal El Alama
          Indicateurs
          Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
          FREE
          Advance Currency Meter
          Emir Revolledo
          Indicateurs
          Advance Currency Meter is a currency meter that detects strong market trends. This indicator is good for scalping, intraday trading and swing trading. The indicator will detect short term to long term market trends. This will give you good insight which currencies are best to trade as of the moment. Note : Kindly contact me before you make any purchases. This won't work on your account without my permission. Note :   Works well with my MACD Currency Strength Meter
          New Bar Alarm Free
          Tomoyuki Nakazima
          Indicateurs
          This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
          FREE
          Simple QM Pattern
          Suvashish Halder
          4.5 (2)
          Indicateurs
          Simple QM Pattern is a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to simplify the identification of the Quasimodo (QM) trading pattern. The QM pattern is widely recognized among traders for effectively signaling potential reversals by highlighting key market structures and price action formations. This indicator helps traders easily visualize the QM pattern directly on their charts, making it straightforward even for those who are new to pattern trading. Simple QM Pattern includes dynamic
          FREE
          Traditional MACD MT4
          Daniel Lewis
          4.58 (55)
          Indicateurs
          MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
          FREE
          CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Lite
          Afsal Meerankutty
          4.52 (23)
          Indicateurs
          CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator - your go-to solution for accurate and reliable trend reversal signals. With its unique trading strategy, the indicator offers you Buy and Sell Arrow signals that do not repaint, making it a reliable tool for catching Swing Highs and Swing Lows. SCROLL DOWN TO VIEW SCREENSHOTS AND WATCH VIDEO ________________________________________________________________ Trading using CyberZingFx Trend Reversal is Simple Using the CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator is ea
          FREE
          Time Segmented Volume for MT4
          Fernando Carreiro
          Indicateurs
          (traduction Google) Cet indicateur est basé sur le " Time Segmented Volume (TSV) " original développé par Worden Brothers, Inc . Cependant, j'ai ajouté quelques fonctionnalités supplémentaires à celui-ci. On peut choisir le prix à appliquer, au lieu d'avoir uniquement le prix de clôture par défaut utilisé par l'original. On peut également choisir la pondération de volume à utiliser, y compris un pseudo-volume basé sur la plage réelle, ou aucune pondération de volume du tout. (Original text) This
          FREE
          Super Auto Fibonacci
          Muhammed Emin Ugur
          Indicateurs
          Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
          FREE
          Email Drawdown Alert
          Roman Starostin
          5 (12)
          Indicateurs
          Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
          FREE
          Follow The Line
          Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
          3.94 (16)
          Indicateurs
          FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
          FREE
          Pips forex
          Andrey Kozak
          Indicateurs
          Pips forex est un système commercial prêt. Cet indicateur montre avec des flèches sur le graphique quand et dans quelle direction vous devez ouvrir une commande. Si la flèche est verte, nous ouvrons une transaction d'achat, et si la flèche est rouge, nous ouvrons une transaction de vente. Tout est très simple et assez efficace. TakeProfit a fixé 15 à 25 points. StopLoss fixé au niveau des points. Lorsque les points bougent, nous annulons immédiatement le StopLoss. Période recommandée pour négoc
          FRM Half Trend
          Noiros Tech
          3.5 (2)
          Indicateurs
          YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD   The system is a free open source pine script originally published on TradingView by everget   . It was converted to Mt4 by Forex Robot Makers. This system is a  popular trend indicator based on ATR ( Average True Range ) , Moving Averages and the Donchian channel . System BackGround ATR The average true range is an indicator of the price volatility of an asse
          FREE
          Scorpion Scalper Pro
          Mohamed Amine Talbi
          Indicateurs
          In the age of speed, everyone wants to gets what he/she wants quickly. Trading is all about gaining money, and scalping is a way of doing it in a short time. The "Scorpion Scalper Pro" has been named on the scorpion because of its speed. The indicator serves to provide signals for the M15 timeframe. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Buy
          OrderBlock TS Roman
          Vladislav Vlastovskii
          3.8 (5)
          Indicateurs
          Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
          FREE
          FlatBreakout
          Aleksei Vorontsov
          Indicateurs
          FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
          FREE
          King Binary Magnet Indicator
          Md Meraz Mahmud
          Indicateurs
          This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
          UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
          Vitaliy Kuznetsov
          5 (2)
          Indicateurs
          L'indicateur affiche les signaux basés sur l'oscillateur RSI terminal sur le graphique. Il est possible de filtrer les signaux répétés. Ici, l'oscillateur est utilisé pour rechercher un signal inverse. Il est recommandé comme point d'entrée dans les stratégies swing et le trading à partir de niveaux. Un tableau de bord multidevises est disponible. Avec lui, vous pouvez facilement basculer entre les graphiques. Dans les discussions sur les produits, vous pouvez suggérer un algorithme dans lequ
          FREE
          Auto Fib MT4
          Part-time Day Trader
          Indicateurs
          Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
          FREE
          Triple RSI
          Pablo Leonardo Spata
          1 (1)
          Indicateurs
          LOOK AT THE FOLLOWING STRATEGY WITH THIS INDICATOR. Triple RSI is a tool that uses the classic Relative Strength Indicator, but in several timeframes to find market reversals.    1.  ️ Idea behind the indicator and its strategy: In Trading, be it Forex or any other asset, the ideal is to keep it simple, the simpler the better . The triple RSI strategy is one of the simple strategies that seek market returns. In our experience, where there is more money to always be won, is in the marke
          FREE
          Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
          JETINVEST
          4.67 (3)
          Indicateurs
          Pivot Point Fibo RSJ est un indicateur qui trace les lignes de support et de résistance de la journée en utilisant les taux de Fibonacci. Cet indicateur spectaculaire crée jusqu'à 7 niveaux de support et de résistance via Pivot Point en utilisant les taux de Fibonacci. C'est fantastique de voir comment les prix respectent chaque niveau de ce support et de cette résistance, où il est possible de percevoir les points d'entrée/sortie possibles d'une opération. Caractéristiques Jusqu'à 7 niveaux
          FREE
          The Day Scalping System
          Anton Iudakov
          3 (5)
          Indicateurs
          Scalping indicator. It takes into account volatility, price movement in the local interval and the direction of the current trend. Recommended timeframe - M5. Advantages: Low volatility when a signal appears ensures minimal movement against an open position. The indicator does not redraw its signals. There are alert signals. It is a great tool for day trading. Settings: Name Description Period Indicator period Range of each bar in the period (pp.) The maximum size of each candle in the indicato
          FREE
          Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
          Dynamic Scalper System
          Vitalyi Belyh
          Indicateurs
          L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
          Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
          Bernhard Schweigert
          4.79 (98)
          Indicateurs
          Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
          IQ Gold Gann Levels
          INTRAQUOTES
          5 (4)
          Indicateurs
          Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
          Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
          Bernhard Schweigert
          4.43 (7)
          Indicateurs
          Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
          Forecast System
          Peter Maggen
          Indicateurs
          Il s'agit d'une stratégie simple basée sur les niveaux BREAKOUT et FIBONACCI. Après une évasion, soit le marché poursuit son mouvement directement vers les niveaux 161, 261 et 423 ou, revient au niveau de 50 % (également appelé correction) et continue ensuite très probablement le mouvement dans la direction initiale jusqu'aux niveaux 161, 261 et 423. La clé du système est la détection de la barre de répartition indiquée par un objet rectangle vert (UP TREND) ou rouge (DOWN TREND). Au momen
          ZigZag on Trend
          Vitalyi Belyh
          Indicateurs
          L'indicateur " ZigZag on Trend " est un assistant pour déterminer la direction du mouvement des prix, ainsi qu'un calculateur de barres et de pips. Il se compose d'un indicateur de tendance qui surveille la direction du prix avec une ligne de tendance présentée sous la forme d'un zigzag et d'un compteur qui calcule le nombre de barres passées dans le sens de la tendance et le nombre de points sur une échelle verticale. (Les calculs sont effectués par l'ouverture de la barre) L'indicateur n'est p
          AMD Adaptive MA MT4
          Vincent Jose Proenca
          5 (1)
          Indicateurs
          Moyenne Mobile Adaptative AMD (AAMA) AAMA est un indicateur de moyenne mobile adaptative pour MetaTrader 4 qui ajuste automatiquement sa réactivité selon les conditions du marché. Fonctionnalités principales : Moyenne mobile adaptative basée sur le ratio d’efficience de Kaufman – réagit rapidement en tendance, filtre le bruit en phase de range Détection automatique des 4 phases de marché AMD : Accumulation, Markup (hausse), Distribution, Markdown (baisse) Adaptation à la volatilité via l’ATR –
          Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
          Sahib Ul Ahsan
          Indicateurs
          Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
          DragonsTail Indicator MT4
          Maria Strudov
          Indicateurs
          "Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
          RelicusRoad Pro
          Relicus LLC
          4.63 (106)
          Indicateurs
          Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec de **grands backtests,** une **preuve de performance sur compte réel** avec des chiffres fantastiques et des **statistiques partout**, mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous **finissez par vider votre compte ?** Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel de l'utilisateur + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe pr
          IQ Star Lines
          INTRAQUOTES
          Indicateurs
          First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
          AX Forex Indicator MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          Indicateurs
          The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
          PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
          PrecisionTradingSystems
          5 (1)
          Indicateurs
          L'oscillateur de l'indice de précision (Pi-Osc) de Roger Medcalf de Precision Trading Systems La version 2 a été soigneusement recodée pour être ultra-rapide à charger sur votre graphique, et quelques autres améliorations techniques ont été incorporées pour améliorer l'expérience. Le Pi-Osc a été créé pour fournir des signaux de synchronisation de trading précis conçus pour trouver des points d'épuisement extrêmes, les points auxquels les marchés sont contraints d'aller simplement pour élimin
          NAM Order Blocks
          NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
          3.67 (3)
          Indicateurs
          MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
          Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
          Bernhard Schweigert
          4.8 (20)
          Indicateurs
          Actuellement 20% de réduction ! Ce tableau de bord est un logiciel très puissant qui fonctionne sur plusieurs symboles et jusqu'à 9 horizons temporels. Il est basé sur notre indicateur principal (Best reviews : Advanced Supply Demand ).   Le tableau de bord donne une excellente vue d'ensemble. Il montre :  Les valeurs d'offre et de demande filtrées, y compris l'évaluation de la force de la zone, Les distances en pips vers/et dans les zones, Il met en évidence les zones imbriquées, Il donne 4
          GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
          Kirk Lee Holloway
          5 (2)
          Indicateurs
          Signal GoldRush Trend Arrow L'indicateur GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal fournit une analyse précise et en temps réel des tendances, spécialement conçue pour les scalpers à haute vitesse et à court terme sur la paire XAU/USD. Conçu spécialement pour les intervalles de temps d'une minute, cet outil affiche des flèches directionnelles indiquant clairement les points d'entrée, ce qui permet aux scalpers de naviguer en toute confiance dans des conditions de marché volatiles. L'indicateur se compose
          Enigmera
          Ivan Stefanov
          5 (8)
          Indicateurs
          ENIGMERA : Le cœur du marché Important : La démo de MQL5.com fonctionne dans le Strategy Tester et peut ne pas refléter pleinement les fonctionnalités d'Enigmera. Consultez la description, les captures d'écran et la vidéo pour plus de détails. N'hésitez pas à m'envoyer un message si vous avez des questions ! Le code de l'indicateur a été entièrement réécrit. La version 3.0 ajoute de nouvelles fonctionnalités et corrige les bugs accumulés depuis le lancement de l'indicateur. Introduction Cet in
          Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
          Shengzu Zhong
          Indicateurs
          Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Système de signaux de tendance professionnel sans repaint / sans latence, avec un taux de réussite exceptionnel | Pour MT4 / MT5 Caractéristiques principales : Super Signal – Skyblade Edition est un système de signaux intelligent conçu spécifiquement pour le trading de tendance. Il utilise une logique de filtrage multicouche pour détecter uniquement les mouvements directionnels forts soutenus par un véritable momentum. Ce système ne cherche pas à prédire les som
          Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
          Young Ho Seo
          5 (2)
          Indicateurs
          Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
          Scientific trade
          Aleksey Ivanov
          5 (1)
          Indicateurs
          An extremely convenient indicator that truly makes the process of making money on the exchange easy. It is based on the scientifically rigorous theory of the market developed by the author, the beginning of which is presented here .                The full algorithm of this indicator operation is presented in the article .               The indicator calculates the most probable price movement trajectory and displays it on the chart. Based on the predicted price movement trajectory
          Elliott Wave Trend MT4
          Young Ho Seo
          4 (7)
          Indicateurs
          Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
          POWR Rise Coming
          Trade Indicators LLC
          Indicateurs
          This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. HOW TO USE 1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way! This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what
          Supreme Commander
          Ramon Sobrevals Arce
          4.13 (8)
          Indicateurs
          The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
          IQ FX Gann Levels
          INTRAQUOTES
          5 (2)
          Indicateurs
          IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
          Wall Street Indicator
          Nicola Capatti
          Indicateurs
          Ultimate Arrow Indicator - Votre outil pour réussir dans le trading ! Vous en avez assez des outils qui promettent beaucoup mais offrent peu ? Notre Ultimate Arrow Indicator pour MT4 est la solution définitive qui propulsera votre trading à un niveau supérieur. Cet indicateur a été conçu avec une précision chirurgicale pour vous offrir des signaux clairs, fiables et sans compromis. Voici pourquoi Ultimate Arrow Indicator est le choix idéal pour les traders expérimentés et les débutants : Perform
          BinaryUniversal
          Andrey Spiridonov
          Indicateurs
          BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
          Predictive Levels
          Satya Prakash Mishra
          Indicateurs
          Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
          X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
          Young Ho Seo
          3.67 (3)
          Indicateurs
          Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
          Trend Harmony MTF Trend and Phase Visualizer MT4
          Andras Salamon
          Indicateurs
          TREND HARMONY MT4 –  Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader4 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe Trend Indicator – your ultimate MT4 trend visualization indicator. Are you tired of missing trading opportunities or consistently e
          Pair Trading Station MT4
          Young Ho Seo
          3.67 (3)
          Indicateurs
          How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
          Plus de l'auteur
          MR Volume POC Levels 4
          Sergey Khramchenkov
          5 (3)
          Indicateurs
          The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
          MR Reversal Patterns 4
          Sergey Khramchenkov
          5 (2)
          Indicateurs
          In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
          MR Reversal Patterns 5
          Sergey Khramchenkov
          5 (2)
          Indicateurs
          In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
          MR Volume Profile Rectangles 4
          Sergey Khramchenkov
          Indicateurs
          A "Volume Profile" is an advanced charting indicator that displays total volume traded at every price level over a user specified time period. The main components of the volume profile are POC ( Point Of Control - the price level, at which the maximum number of contracts were executed during a selected period), VAH ( Value Area High - the highest price in the Value Area) and VAL ( Value Area Low - the lowest price in the Value Area). When we settled on the original indicator, we spent a lot of
          MR Range Breakouts 4
          Sergey Khramchenkov
          5 (1)
          Indicateurs
          " A trading range occurs when a financial instrument trades between constant high and low prices over a period of time. The upper part of the trading range of a financial instrument often provides price resistance, while the lower part of the trading range usually offers price support.  Traders can enter in the direction of a breakout or breakdown from a trading range... " This is the "Classical Theory" understanding of ranges. We have a different understanding of the nature of ranges and the
          MR Sentiments by volumes 4
          Sergey Khramchenkov
          Indicateurs
          "Sentiments of traders" in the financial markets is a topic that has been of interest to us for a long time. In time, we could not find the right formula to define these sentiments. We went through many stages in the search for the right methodology - from taking data from external sources to calculate open positions of buyers and sellers to calculating tick volumes, but still we were not satisfied with the results. The calculation of open positions of buyers and sellers from external sources ha
          MR Range Breakouts 5
          Sergey Khramchenkov
          5 (2)
          Indicateurs
          " A trading range occurs when a financial instrument trades between constant high and low prices over a period of time. The upper part of the trading range of a financial instrument often provides price resistance, while the lower part of the trading range usually offers price support.  Traders can enter in the direction of a breakout or breakdown from a trading range... " This is the "Classical Theory" understanding of ranges. We have a different understanding of the nature of ranges and the
          MR Volume POC Levels 5
          Sergey Khramchenkov
          Indicateurs
          The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
          MR Volume Profile Rectangles 5
          Sergey Khramchenkov
          Indicateurs
          A "Volume Profile" is an advanced charting indicator that displays total volume traded at every price level over a user specified time period. The main components of the volume profile are POC ( Point Of Control - the price level, at which the maximum number of contracts were executed during a selected period), VAH ( Value Area High - the highest price in the Value Area) and VAL ( Value Area Low - the lowest price in the Value Area). When we settled on the original indicator, we spent a lot of
          MR Dynamic POC 5
          Sergey Khramchenkov
          Indicateurs
          The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
          MR Sentiments by volumes 5
          Sergey Khramchenkov
          Indicateurs
          "Sentiments of traders" in the financial markets is a topic that has been of interest to us for a long time. In time, we could not find the right formula to define these sentiments. We went through many stages in the search for the right methodology - from taking data from external sources to calculate open positions of buyers and sellers to calculating tick volumes, but still we were not satisfied with the results. The calculation of open positions of buyers and sellers from external sources ha
          Filtrer:
          Aucun avis
          Répondre à l'avis