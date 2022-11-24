Pivot Points Daily MT4
- Indicateurs
- Davide Zunino
- Version: 1.3
- Mise à jour: 21 janvier 2023
The Indicator show Daily Pivot Points. It is possible to specify the number of days to display. For forex it doesn't consider the sunday session data. It is possibile to modify the color, style and width for every level.It is better to use this indicator with timeframe not higher than Н1. 4 Levels of support and resistance with also Intermediate Levels that is possible to hide.
Pivot Points Daily MT4 s'installe très facilement et est très utile sur mes graphiques.