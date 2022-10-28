Trend Lines continuous

Trend Lines contiuous Signal (FREE one WEEK)  This indicator draws current trend line and provides Buy/Sell Signal based on calculations on Higher frame (Trend) and Lower frame(Entry signals)


* You should select the higher and lower frame for indicator calculations

* You select the Trend line colors as you prefer

* Enable or disable Alerts!

Trend lines UP/Down are drawn when a trend is detected

Wait for small arrows for entry :

*Normally an UP arrow in an UP Trend is a BUY signal :

---you Close the BUY position IF a Reverse DOWN Trend signal appears Or when Up trend line crossed down 

*Normally a DOWN arrow in a DOWN Trend is a SELL signal :

---you Close the SELL position IF a Reverse UP Trend signal appear     Or when DOWN trend line crossed up

my  proposed input parameters : 

M30 Chart :::::  High time frame : D1  Low time frame : H1    

M1 Chart :::::  High time frame : H1  Low time frame : M5  


Répondre à l'avis