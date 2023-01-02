Price Trender mt4
- Indicateurs
- Natasha Diedericks
- Version: 1.3
- Mise à jour: 2 janvier 2023
- Activations: 15
This indicator uses a special algorithm to plot the 4 lines for trading.
Great for scalping.
Features alerts.
Settings for trend filters.
How to use:
- Simply attach to any chart with default settings.
- Buy when the three pink lines converge below the green line.
- Sell when the three pink lines converge above the green line.
- Best results when looking at three or more time frames, and the three blue lines have just converged below or above the green line.
- Use as you see fit for your strategy.
- Best results on Major pairs, but can also be used on other pairs.
Important to note:
- Please combine this indicator with your other tools for best results.
- Always test your strategy on a demo account before using a new indicator on a live account.
- You use this indicator at your own risk.
- Do not risk money you cannot afford to lose.