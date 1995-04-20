Price Trender mt4

This indicator uses a special algorithm to plot the 4 lines for trading.

Great for scalping.

Features alerts.

Settings for trend filters.

How to use:

  • Simply attach to any chart with default settings.
  • Buy when the three pink lines converge below the green line.
  • Sell when the three pink lines converge above the green line.
  • Best results when looking at three or more time frames, and the three blue lines have just converged below or above the green line.
  • Use as you see fit for your strategy.
  • Best results on Major pairs, but can also be used on other pairs.


Important to note:

  • Please combine this indicator with your other tools for best results.
  • Always test your strategy on a demo account before using a new indicator on a live account.
  • You use this indicator at your own risk.
  • Do not risk money you cannot afford to lose.


