Beta Fort Trader

Beta Fort Trader is a moving average trend trading method and gives above over 75 to 90% wining ratio when used according to the given instructions.

The Best Timeframe to use is H1 or H4

It work for all Timeframe and for every currency pairs trading on the MQL4 Platform. 
To have a clear trend bias of the market Apply EMA 50 and EMA 21 to your chat to get the best out of this strategy for your overall Trend View.

TRADING INSTRUCTION :

For Sell trades : 

1. Look out for EMA 21 to Cross Below 50
2. When the arrow (Red) appears , Sell After the candle close.
3. Place the SL Above the arrow.
4. As soon price moves 30pips in your favour , move SL to breakeven.

For Buy trades : 

1. Wait for EMA 21 to Cross Above 50
2. When the arrow (Blue) appears , Buy after the candle close.
3. Place the SL below the arrow.
4. As soon price moves 30pips in your favour , move SL to breakeven.


