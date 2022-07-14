50% off for a limited time!!!

TitanFury Forex EA is a work based on the method of correlationtrading. Best to work in most market conditions. Since it uses the absorb method,low drawdown,no martingale,autolot system.





This EA has been integrated withh a multi-pair trading system,so this EA only enough to be installed on a chart. This TitanFury is a fully automatic forex robot but you can manually interact with thhis EA using its dashboard.

Also,this EA ill not work on BACKTESTING because it's a multicurrency.

Try a demo account first for at least a week.Also,familiarize ourself and understand ho TitanFury Ea works.





Reccomendation:

* Minimum Balance: $ 1000 (But can work on a $ 500) or equivalent cent/micro account

* Pairs: EURUSD

* Timeframe: H1





Hope you will provide reviews and comments so ea TitanFury Advisor can grow and the latest updates





Contact me for any information or pre and post sales assistance.

==================================

⚠️ DISCLAIMER:

- Never forget that past performance is no guarantee for the future.

- I always recommend to Run EA first on demo or Cent Account in 1 or 2 months))or very low risk live account, to understand better how the EA or Indicators executes trades, and takes its profits and losses.

-This is to prevent having emotions of fear taking over during trading. It is very important to understand how a system works, and what are the ups and downs!



