TitanFury

TitanFury Forex EA is a work based on the method of correlationtrading. Best to work in most market conditions. Since it uses the absorb method,low drawdown,no martingale,autolot system.


This EA has been integrated withh a multi-pair trading system,so this EA only enough to be installed on a chart. This TitanFury is a fully automatic forex robot but you can manually interact with thhis EA using its dashboard.

Also,this EA ill not work on BACKTESTING because it's a multicurrency.

Try a demo account first for at least a week.Also,familiarize ourself and understand ho TitanFury Ea works.


Reccomendation:

* Minimum Balance: $ 1000 (But can work on a $ 500) or equivalent cent/micro account

* Pairs:   EURUSD

* Timeframe: H1


Hope you will provide reviews and comments so ea TitanFury Advisor can grow and the latest updates


Contact me for any information or pre and post sales assistance.   

 ==================================

⚠️ DISCLAIMER:

- Never forget that past performance is no guarantee for the future.

- I always recommend to Run EA first on demo or Cent Account in 1 or 2 months))or very low risk live account, to understand better how the EA or Indicators executes trades, and takes its profits and losses.

-This is to prevent having emotions of fear taking over during trading. It is very important to understand how a system works, and what are the ups and downs!


Abdullah Sulaiman M Alatawi
132
Abdullah Sulaiman M Alatawi 2024.04.09 11:13 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Marco De Donno
1172
Réponse du développeur Marco De Donno 2024.04.09 13:55
the bot doesn't work on Metatrader 5...but on Metatrader 4.....
Koenraad Vanhaeren
3626
Koenraad Vanhaeren 2022.08.25 09:32 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Marco De Donno
1172
Réponse du développeur Marco De Donno 2022.08.25 10:47
Thanks so much for the review! Actually I recommend 1000, I also believe that a 20% of Dd as far as I'm concerned is already exceptional and to be considered very low, we all know how for the past 2 years the market has gone totally crazy and the fact that it maintains such a low Dd means which is a good product and suitable for the new market. As for the correlation factor that sometimes decreases, this is all normal and it is normal, sometimes gaps are created between two correlated currencies but subsequently they return to correlate and it is the moment in which the expert closes everything. In any case, I remain at your disposal for clarification and assistance
HyperAscend
208
HyperAscend 2022.08.23 17:08 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Ferran Lopez Navarro
2897
Ferran Lopez Navarro 2022.08.13 17:14 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Marco De Donno
1172
Réponse du développeur Marco De Donno 2022.08.13 18:24
Thank you very much! Always available for any questions or requests of assistance!
Keith Mellor
101
Keith Mellor 2022.07.28 11:33 
 

I have rented this EA for 1 month and put on an Avatrade (Real )account to trade the following pairs EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY,USD/CAD,USD/JPY,USD/CHF,EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY. The account currently has 1276.67 GBP as a start balance and all the charts are at M1. These are out of the box settings and all trades will be 0.01. Any changes to the parameters I will outline as I go on. Todays date is 27/8/2022. At the end of the 1 month rental I have a profit of GBP 133.575 which is 10.44%. After rental my profit is 8.11%. Trades taken was 140 and 30 were losses. Drawdown ran at about 3% keeping the account with lots of margin and very safe. I have decided to buy this robot.

Marco De Donno
1172
Réponse du développeur Marco De Donno 2022.07.28 11:37
Thank you very much! Just remember that it should only be entered on eurusd because it is already a multi-currency! And if possible I recommend that you follow my instructions
Bifrost
791
Bifrost 2022.07.27 02:22 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Marco De Donno
1172
Réponse du développeur Marco De Donno 2022.07.27 10:15
Thank you very much for your exceptional review !! Unfortunately we have spent these last few weeks that did not seem like forex but the far west ... and it has not shown how EA really works ... even if despite everything we can say that it has shown that it can. do in complicated situations
Antonio Schirone
1653
Antonio Schirone 2022.07.25 13:35 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Marco De Donno
1172
Réponse du développeur Marco De Donno 2022.07.25 14:41
Thank you so much and I'm happy when a customer is satisfied with the service! As I always say, if you need information and assistance do not hesitate to contact me!
Uwe Peters
1678
Uwe Peters 2022.07.20 14:07 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Marco De Donno
1172
Réponse du développeur Marco De Donno 2022.07.20 14:10
Thank you very much! Always available for any questions or requests of assistance!
