Arrow Indicator to EA Converter

Arrow Indicator to EA Converter for MT4

Arrow Indicator to EA Converter for MT4 is a powerful Expert Advisor designed to fully automate trading based on buy and sell arrow signals from your favorite indicator on MetaTrader 4. The EA detects arrow signals, opens trades in their direction when no trades are open, and closes positions when an opposite signal appears—making it ideal for traders who rely on visual arrow indicators.

Key Features:

  • Automatic Trade Execution: Opens buy or sell trades instantly when a new arrow signal appears and no trades are currently open.
  • Opposite Signal Exit: Closes open trades immediately when an opposite arrow signal is detected, helping you capture trend reversals efficiently.
  • Custom Indicator Compatibility: Works with most custom arrow indicators that use indicator buffers for buy/sell signals.
  • Simple Setup: Just attach the EA to your chart, specify your arrow indicator’s name and buffer numbers, and let it trade for you.
  • Magic Number Filtering: Trades are managed independently from your other EAs or manual trades.

How It Works:

  1. Detection: The EA continuously monitors your specified arrow indicator for new buy or sell signals.
  2. Entry: If a buy (or sell) arrow appears and there are no open trades, the EA opens a corresponding position.
  3. Exit: If an opposite signal appears while a trade is open, the EA closes the position immediately.
  4. No Overlapping Trades: Only one trade is open at a time, ensuring clear and simple trade management.

Who Is It For?

  • Traders using custom or commercial arrow/entry signal indicators on MT4
  • Anyone seeking a simple, hands-off approach to signal-based trading
  • Those looking to automate and standardize their signal-following strategies

Notes:

  • The indicator must provide arrow signals via indicator buffers.
  • For indicators that use graphical objects instead of buffers, custom adaptation may be required.
  • Always test on a demo account before trading live.

Automate your arrow-based trading with Arrow Indicator to EA Converter for MT4 and never miss a signal again!


