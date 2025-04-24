GoldRush MT4

GoldRush AI EA for MT4 – Automated Trading for Gold (XAUUSD)

| Low Drawdown | Prop Firm Friendly | No Martingale

Overview
GoldRush AI is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, built for the XAUUSD (gold) market. It is designed for disciplined risk management and consistent trade execution, making it suitable for traders who follow strict trading rules, including those managing prop firm accounts.

Key Characteristics

  • Focuses on price action 

  • Uses fixed stop loss and take profit on every trade

  • No martingale, grid, or hedging strategies

  • Compatible with FTMO, MFF, E8 and similar firm guidelines

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Minimum Balance: $200

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Account Type: Standard, ECN, or Raw

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

What’s Included

  • EA file (MT4 format)

  • Default settings for M5 timeframe

  • Lifetime updates

  • Setup guide and support

Usage Notes

  • Only use with brokers that offer XAUUSD

  • Low-spread brokers are recommended for best execution

  • Always test on a demo account before going live

  • VPS use is recommended for continuous performance

Disclaimer
This product does not promise or guarantee profits. Trading involves risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always consult a licensed financial advisor before using automated trading software.


