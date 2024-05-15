SMC setup 1 Double Order Blocks Proof for MT4

🔵Introduction



The Price Action, styled as the "Smart Money Concept" or "SMC," was introduced by Mr. David J. Crouch in 2000 and is one of the most modern technical styles in the financial world. In financial markets, Smart Money refers to capital controlled by major market players (central banks, funds, etc.), and these traders can accurately predict market trends and achieve the highest profits.



In the "Smart Money" style, various types of "order blocks" can be traded. This indicator uses a type of "order block" originating from "BoS" (Breakout of Structure). The most important feature of this indicator is the confirmation of two order blocks.



🟣Important

For example, after the first "BoS" and the formation of the first Order Block, if a second "BoS" occurs before touching the price of the first Order Block and the formation of the second Order Block, a trading setup with 2 order blocks is formed, which confirms the dominant market trend.





For a better understanding of this subject, see the explanations in the following two images.



Bullish Setup Details: (image 01)

Bearish Setup Details: (image 02)

🔵How to Use



After adding the indicator to the chart, you should wait for the formation of the trading setup. You can observe different trading positions by changing the "Time Frame" and "Pivot Period." Generally, the higher the "Time Frame" and "Pivot Period," the more valid the formed setup is.



Bullish Setup Details on Chart: (image 03)

Bearish Setup Details on Chart: (image 04)

🔵Settings

- Pivot Period: the most important setting that define pivot point length (left side and right side). Diffirent period will diffirent model detected.

- Lookback number: the history bar calculate at init time

- Show or high pivot point when have model

- Alert setting.

- Prefix: the prefix of object shown in chart.

The common weakness of indicators that automatically identify patterns according to the SMC strategy is that they need a fixed length to determine the pivot point. With different length values, "HH", "LL", "LH", "HL" will be diffirent, the structurally recognized model will be different.

To overcome the above weakness, I introduced the concept of prefix. With different prefixes, users can attach multiple indicators on the same chart, each indicator applies to a different pivot length such as 2, 5, 6, 7.... From there, it is possible to monitor models across all market structures.

********************************

Frequently Asked Questions

Why nothing show on chart when i load inidicator?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hW-KHHvUCWI

How i build signal scan system with this indicator?

https://youtu.be/VlaQJvTQVAw







