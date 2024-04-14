Trading Cycle Array MT5
- Indicateurs
- Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
- Version: 1.20
- Mise à jour: 10 août 2024
- Activations: 5
This powerful tool brings to life a transverse form of cyclical frequency analysis, providing traders with a unique and visually intuitive way to forecast market behavior.
What It Does
The Trading Cycles Indicator identifies cyclical highs and lows across time using a color-coded system:
-
Green: Indicates the ideal time for market highs (bullish cycles).
-
Red: Indicates the ideal time for market lows (bearish cycles).
-
Yellow: Signals convergence—both a bullish and bearish cycle appear simultaneously, projecting both a high and a low in the same time unit.
This indicator helps visualize cycle convergence and provides insight into market timing with precision and clarity.
Cycle Structure
The model is based on empirically observed cycle durations:
-
Bullish Cycles (start from market lows): 7 – 11 – 14 – 21 time units
-
Bearish Cycles (start from market highs): 2 – 3 – 5 – 6 – 10 – 12 – 18 time units
When multiple cycles align on a single time unit, the bar representing that unit grows in size, emphasizing the importance of that point in time.
How It Works
The indicator quantifies bullish and bearish cycle hits on each time unit, allowing traders to:
-
See where trends are most likely to reverse.
-
Identify periods of market indecision or volatility (yellow bars).
-
Adapt their strategies based on a historical and empirically driven model.
Recommended Use
Although the Trading Cycles Indicator can be applied to any timeframe, for optimal results focus on:
-
Daily
-
Weekly
-
Monthly charts
These timeframes offer the clearest insight into macro and intermediate cycles.
Parameters
-
Bars Look-Back: 10
Market cycles are key and this is of great use. Author has one of a kind indicators and provides a lot of help. Can't thank him enough for all resources he has provided to give great understanding on how market moves.