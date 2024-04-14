Trading Cycle Array MT5

This powerful tool brings to life a transverse form of cyclical frequency analysis, providing traders with a unique and visually intuitive way to forecast market behavior.





What It Does

The Trading Cycles Indicator identifies cyclical highs and lows across time using a color-coded system:

Green: Indicates the ideal time for market highs (bullish cycles).

Red: Indicates the ideal time for market lows (bearish cycles).

Yellow: Signals convergence—both a bullish and bearish cycle appear simultaneously, projecting both a high and a low in the same time unit.

This indicator helps visualize cycle convergence and provides insight into market timing with precision and clarity.





Cycle Structure

The model is based on empirically observed cycle durations:

Bullish Cycles (start from market lows): 7 – 11 – 14 – 21 time units

Bearish Cycles (start from market highs): 2 – 3 – 5 – 6 – 10 – 12 – 18 time units

When multiple cycles align on a single time unit, the bar representing that unit grows in size, emphasizing the importance of that point in time.





How It Works

The indicator quantifies bullish and bearish cycle hits on each time unit, allowing traders to:

See where trends are most likely to reverse.

Identify periods of market indecision or volatility (yellow bars).

Adapt their strategies based on a historical and empirically driven model.





Recommended Use

Although the Trading Cycles Indicator can be applied to any timeframe, for optimal results focus on:

Daily

Weekly

Monthly charts

These timeframes offer the clearest insight into macro and intermediate cycles.





Parameters