The Practitioner indicator is based on a unique algorithm for analyzing price behavior and presents the result of this complex work in the form of lines. One of the advantages of this indicator is that it automatically changes the color of the line according to the current direction of the price movement.





It is important to note that the indicator has an option to enable alerts when the line color changes. This gives the trader the opportunity to quickly respond to changes and identify new trends in the market.





Using this indicator, a trader can more easily find high probability trades in the direction of strong market trends. This will help improve the accuracy of entering trades and increase trading success.