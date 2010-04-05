CyberNetic EA MT4

CyberNetic EA is the Newest Forex trading Expert Advisor that uses an advanced Decoder-Free Fully Transformers-based strategy to predict changes in the currency markets. This EA differs from other trading robots in its ability to analyze data with high probability and speed through the use of advanced machine learning techniques. CyberNetic EA utilizes a codeless architecture, which increases the efficiency of the trading model. No dangerous methods of mani-management, martingale, netting and scalping. Suitable for any brokerage conditions.

Decoder-Free Fully Transformers-based.

CyberNetic EA features:

Encoder less architecture: Uses encoder less architecture, which increases the efficiency of the model.

Automated trading: Fully automated system that frees the trader from the need for constant market monitoring.

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2206113

The price of the advisor is $499, only for the first 8 copies. 

CyberNetic EA MT5

The Expert Advisor does not use dangerous strategies, adapts and self-learns to new market conditions. Easy to install and resistant to any brokerage conditions. It has rigid take profit and stop loss. Uses the latest trading techniques to create a comfortable trading experience. 

Info:

  • Working symbols XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Working Timeframe: H1
  • Min deposit: $100
  • Min leverage 1:20 
  • Good ECN broker is required, but not must. 

Features:

  • No martingale
  • No Grid
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous methods of money management are used.
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position.
  • Stable testing results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
  • Easy to install.
  • FTMO and Prop firm ready

Before purchasing the CyberNetic EA, it is crucial to understand and acknowledge the associated risks. Please note that historical performance does not guarantee future profitability, and there is a possibility of losses occurring with the EA.


