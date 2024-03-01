Trends are like the "Saint Graal of traders": it can give you an higher win rate, a better risk to reward ration, an easier position management and so on...

But it is really hard to determine the trend with accuracy, avoiding fase signals, and with the right timing, in order to take massive movements.

That's why I created the Trend Validator: a new and EASY tool that will make identifying trend and build new strategy a really easier work.





ANATOMY OF THE SOFTWARE



The indicator is composed by 3 special moving average with a double smoothing that changes colors depending on the trend.

A short term moving average (20 periods).

A medium term moving average (200 periods).

An higher timeframe moving average, setted on a different timeframe (Daily, 1440 minutes).





HOW TO USE IT?

