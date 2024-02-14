Time Based Range Breakout EA

The Time Based Range Breakout Expert Advisor (EA) is a straightforward yet powerful tool designed to automate trading strategy based on intraday price range breakouts. It is suitable for traders who prioritize a disciplined and rule-based approach to trading and capitalizing on market movements within defined time windows. The EA marks the High and Low prices between the given time range and enter a trade when either the high/low of the range is breached. Suitable for trading different Forex sessions where the volatility is high.

Live Performance

Supported Instruments: Currency/ Index/ Commodities(any instrument with high volatility)  


Key Features:

  1. Range-Based Trading:

    • The EA identifies price ranges by marking the high and low within specified time periods.

  2. User-Defined Parameters:

    • Easily customizable inputs such as start and end times, allowing traders to adapt the strategy to their preferred timeframes.

  3. Visual Range Representation:

    • Dynamic graphical representation of price ranges on the chart provides a clear visual reference for traders.

  4. Trade Management:

    • Integrated risk management with automatic placement of stop-loss and take-profit levels for optimal risk-reward ratios.

  5. Daily Trade Limit:

    • Control over the number of trades executed in a day, promoting disciplined trading.


      How to Use:

      1. Drag and drop the EA on a M5 chart for any instrument.
      2. Set your preferred time window for range calculation.
      3. Define the start and end time for the trading day.
      4. EA will identify and mark price ranges on the chart.
      5. Trades are executed when either the range high/low is breached.


      Settings:

      1. Magic Number         : Set the magic number for the EA. Its a unique number to identify the trades for an instrument.

      2. Position Sizing Method : There are 3 Modes for position sizing
      • Fixed Lots              : EA will always trade with a fixed number of lots.
      • Fixed Money           : You can set a fixed amount of money to risk per trade. Lot size will be chosen in such a way based on SL that you will not loose more than this amount if SL is hit.
      • Percent of Account : You can set the Percent of account balance you want to risk per trade. 
      3. TP Factor || SL Factor : Think of this as a range height multiplier. By default, for BUY trade the TP is set at range high + range height and SL is set as range low. But for example if you want to increase the TP and decrease SL, you can change TP Factor to 2(2xRange Height) and SL Factor to 0.5(0.5xRange Height).

      4. Range Settings                       : Three parameters to set(Timings used are in 24hr clock format so 1pm Broker Time will be 13:00hr)
      • Range Start time in minutes : This input helps you mark the start of the range. The time needs to be converted to minutes, for ex. if you want to start at 3:20 then the input value will be 200(3*60+20). If you want to start at 14:45(i.e 2:45pm) then the input value will be 885(14*60+45).
      • Range End time in minutes   : This input helps you mark the end of the range. Here you you can just mention for how long you want the range to end, for example if the range start time is 3:20 and the range should end at 5:20, this is a 2hr range so the final value of input will be 120(2*60). Another example can be, if the range starts as 14:45 and ends at 15:30, this is a 45min range so the final input will 45.

        8. Minimum range width and Maximum range width: The trade will be taken only when the range width is between these values. If you want to disable this parameter, set the minimum value as 0 and max value as some very high number like 100.
        9. Range color: Select the colour with which you want the range to be marked with.


        Disclaimer:

        • Test the EA thoroughly before deploying it on live account. Also it is better to monitor this EA manually and think of it as a helper in breakout trading.
        • One single timeframe will not work all the time, you need to adjust it as per the price action on the charts.

































































































































































































        Produits recommandés
        Elegant Eagle Gold EA MT5
        Akshay Shahaji Gaikwad
        Experts
        Introducing Eagle Gold EA – a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to revolutionize your trading experience. With its unique strategy, Eagle Gold EA ensures a seamless journey towards continuous and steady account growth. Distinguished by its simplicity and effectiveness, Eagle Gold EA operates exclusively on the XAUUSD (Gold) currency pair, focusing on the M1 timeframe. It is meticulously crafted to cater to both seasoned traders and newcomers, with a minimum deposit requirement as
        Sonic R Pro Enhanced
        Huu Thuong Nguyen
        Experts
        Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 249$ seulement pour les 5 premiers acheteurs ! Signal en direct Vérifiez la performance en direct de Sonic R Pro Enhanced : Stratégie de Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced est une version améliorée de la stratégie Sonic R, automatisant les opérations basées sur le Dragon Band (EMA 34 et EMA 89) et intégrant des algorithmes avancés pour maximiser la performance. Unités de temps : M15, M30 Paires supportées : XAUUSD,
        Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
        Biswarup Banerjee
        Experts
        Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 est un outil de trading automatisé sophistiqué conçu pour MetaTrader 5, exploitant les croisements de moyennes mobiles pour capturer les inversions de tendance et les points d’entrée potentiels. Cet expert advisor offre aux traders une solution polyvalente avec des paramètres personnalisables, garantissant une exécution précise des trades et une gestion robuste des risques. Largement testé, il propose des méthodes d’entrée efficaces, des règles de sortie flexibles
        Gold Algonomics
        Max Dong Sen Zhou
        Experts
        New Release Promotion! Gold Algonomics is launching with a limited-time discount : Starting Price: $200 Price Increases: +$100 every 8 purchases (to preserve exclusivity and maintain a market edge) Final Price: $2,000 After your purchase, please contact me directly — I will personally provide the set files and a list of the trusted brokers that helped me achieve financial independence and early retirement. Special Giveaway: Every buyer during the release promotion automatically partic
        GOLD Ranger EA
        Arati Vivek Kamthe
        Experts
        NO GRID | NO MARTINGALE | 1:1 RISK-REWARD RATIO | NO AI STUNT |  Welcome to GOLD Ranger EA! GOLD Ranger EA is designed specifically for trading the XAUUSD pair in low-volatility, ranging markets, providing a safer, controlled approach to gold trading. Built without complex AI or risky strategies, it’s a straightforward, reliable system, by the people who are trading in forex as a team from more than 9 years. Live Signal: High Risk (2% Per Trade)   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2268757 Intro
        Trade Panel EA with Integrated Statistics
        Semih Goksel
        Experts
        TRADE PANEL v77.69 with INTEGRATED STATICTICS EA Trade Panel v77.69 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that provides a professional trading interface with integrated statistical analysis, risk management, and automated trading capabilities. This all-in-one solution transforms MT5 into a comprehensive trading workstation with institutional-grade features. Trade Panel EA represents a comprehensive trading solution that combines manual trading flexibility with automated risk manage
        GoldStorm
        Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
        Experts
        GoldStorm - Advanced Gold Trading Algorithm (XAU/USD) After intensive research, programming, and testing, GoldStorm was created – an innovative Expert Advisor (EA) developed in MQL5. This advanced trading algorithm is designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) and fully utilizes market dynamics and price volatility. How Does GoldStorm Work? GoldStorm uses a strategy based on precise pending orders. After a position is activated, one of two actions occurs: Pyramiding Positions – If the mark
        GoldenRatioX
        Serhii Sharlai
        Experts
        GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
        Alpha Trigger
        Ming Ying Lee
        Experts
        Alpha Trigger - Advanced Precision Trading System Harness the Power of Strategic Market Timing The Alpha Trigger system is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed to capture high-probability market movements during key trading sessions. By leveraging advanced price action analysis and precise entry timing, Alpha Trigger aims to capitalize on institutional market flows and breakout opportunities. Introductory Price - $299, will go up $100 every 10 purchases Live Signal - https
        Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
        Percival David
        Experts
        Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
        HMA Scalper Pro EA
        Vladimir Shumikhin
        5 (2)
        Experts
        HMA Scalper Pro EA     est un robot de trading multifonctionnel conçu pour le trading actif sur les instruments financiers les plus prisés, incluant les paires de devises majeures (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), l’or (XAU/USD), le pétrole (Brent, WTI) et les cryptomonnaies (BTC, ETH, LTC, etc.). Le cœur de son algorithme repose sur une version modernisée de la moyenne mobile de Hull (HMA), offrant des signaux plus clairs comparés aux Moving Average classiques. Le conseiller s’adap
        Project IG MT5
        Ruslan Pishun
        1.57 (7)
        Experts
        The EA is not a scalper. The EA uses a strategy based on the breakdown of local support and resistance levels, also uses the reverse and rebound from support and resistance levels.  The EA is based on the original author's strategy. Real monitoring:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql Detailed description of the strategy here:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430 This is a link for general discussion of the EA:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430 Hidden Take profit,
        Blue CARA MT5
        Duc Anh Le
        Experts
        | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
        Aussie Precision
        Kaloyan Ivanov
        Experts
        Ajout de la possibilité de modifier la taille du lot et de rendre l’EA aussi abordable que possible. En l’achetant, vous bénéficierez du support et des futures mises à jour. Merci de soutenir son évolution. Ce robot de trading est prêt à l'emploi. AussiePrecision est un Expert Advisor (EA) sensible au temps pour MetaTrader 5, spécialement conçu pour la paire de devises AUD/USD. Il est conçu pour exécuter des opérations à des moments prédéfinis et contrôlés, ce qui le rend idéal pour les traders
        Gold SWmax EA
        Sergei Linskii
        Experts
        Gold SWmax EA - est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisor pour Meta Trader 5. L'algorithme unique du conseiller analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion avancée de l'argent et un multiplicateur de lot.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set f
        Gold SDmax EA
        Sergei Linskii
        Experts
        Gold SDmax EA - est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisor pour Meta Trader 5. L'algorithme unique du conseiller analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion avancée de l'argent et un multiplicateur de lot.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set
        Matrix Arrow EA MT5
        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        5 (7)
        Experts
        Matrix Arrow EA MT5  est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT5 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX), Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI), Bougies classiques Heik
        US500 Scalper
        Sergey Batudayev
        Experts
        Le S&P 500 Scalper Advisor est un outil innovant conçu pour les traders souhaitant trader avec succès l'indice S&P 500. Cet indice est l'un des indicateurs les plus utilisés et les plus prestigieux du marché boursier américain, regroupant les 500 plus grandes entreprises des États-Unis. Particularités : Solutions de trading automatisées :       Le conseiller s'appuie sur des algorithmes avancés et des analyses techniques pour adapter automatiquement la stratégie aux conditions changeantes du mar
        SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
        Adam Gerasimov
        Experts
        SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
        AP BTC Bullish Retest MT5
        Allan Graham Pike
        Experts
        AP BTC Bullish Retest (MT5) Long-only BTC EA. Waits for a decisive close above resistance , confirms trend/volume quality, then places a BUY LIMIT on the pullback to the broken level. One setup at a time. No grid, no martingale. No DLL/WebRequest. What it is A breakout-and-retest engine for BTC. It builds meaningful resistance handles (body-high clusters) on a higher TF, requires a clean close through that handle, then buys the retest with disciplined risk and strict broker-safe checks. How it t
        Bolic Eagle EA
        Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
        Experts
        Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
        Cypher King
        Youssef Souih Hejjaji
        Experts
        Cypher King is now available! Cypher King delivers consistent performance without the gimmicks. Built for GBPJPY, easily adaptable to other pairs, and designed to thrive in real market conditions. Why Choose Cypher King? AI-Driven Precision At the heart of Cypher King lies a powerful neural network that analyzes live price action using a synchronized blend of MACD, RSI, EMAs, Bollinger Bands , and more. No Martingale, No Nonsense Forget risky systems. Cypher King uses stable logic , avoiding pos
        Fibonacci Scalper Pro Seller
        Ofer Dvir
        Experts
        Fibonacci Scalper Pro is a seller based scalper on a dynamic fibonacci retracement * look back in hours will control the Fibonacci calculation * trailing loss tracker will keep you happy recommend setting is at least 48hours with with a trailing setting of around 400 and 300 spread  of course with your own optimization you can get better and better results  but the normal out come from this ea and my buy fibonacci ea are pretty amazing and stable  Im looking forward to here your comments and r
        Grid Close System
        Mr Adisorn Mayang
        Experts
        ZAB Grid EA - Automated Trading Tool for High Volatility Markets Product Description ZAB Grid EA is an automated trading program developed for various financial markets with price volatility. This EA is suitable for trading instruments such as gold (XAUUSD), oil (USOIL), indices like S&P500, and even stocks. It employs a price grid strategy that helps you trade with a systematic approach and effective risk management. Key Features and Benefits Detailed Pre-Trade Planning The EA calculates and
        Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
        Allan Munene Mutiiria
        Experts
        The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
        FREE
        Magic Grid MT5
        Aliaksandr Charkes
        4.14 (7)
        Experts
        Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
        BTC Pro Breakdown Pro MT5
        Allan Graham Pike
        5 (1)
        Experts
        BTC Breakdown Pro MT5 La plupart des EAs essaient de trader tous les actifs et toutes les configurations. Au final, ils n’apportent aucune constance. BTC Breakdown Pro MT5 a été créé avec un seul objectif : capturer les plus grandes cassures baissières du Bitcoin avec clarté et contrôle. Le système attend une cassure avec fort volume, puis recherche un retest propre avant d’entrer. Les trades sont filtrés par la tendance, le risque est contrôlé par des niveaux SL/TP prédéfinis, et les setups son
        Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5
        Vyom Tekriwal
        5 (3)
        Experts
        Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 -  BTCUSD Precision Trading Powered by AI, Fibonacci, and Market Logic - Update 3August2025- Message me directly for Installation of Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5_EA after you buy. I will setup correctly to trade BTCUSD Pair.Also If you want all previous versions with this new one then let me know, I will share all MT5 previous versions. Introducing Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/
        Orderflow Scalper EA
        TitanScalper
        Experts
        ORDERFLOW SCALPER EA 4.1 Advanced Delta Merge Trading System for Professional Traders Full Documentation: [ Download PDF ] Instrument : US30 [DJ30] Time Frame : 3Min or 4Min Myfxbook Chart: [myfxbook.com/members/DeltaMerge] Recommended Brokers : icmarkets, fpmarkets ️ Original Price: $2,399 Limited-Time Offer: $899 Revolutionary Order Flow Analysis Technology with Smart Money Concepts The Orderflow Scalper EA 4.1 transforms how traders approach the US30 market by leveraging in
        AdvisorKing
        Artem Grishchenko
        Experts
        AdvisorKing is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale. For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, you
        Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
        Mad Turtle
        Gennady Sergienko
        4.88 (33)
        Experts
        Informations importantes ! Notre équipe est divisée par rôles : les développeurs se concentrent sur le développement et les mises à jour, tandis que les modérateurs aident à l'installation et à la configuration de l'EA. Nos modérateurs sont disponibles pour vous aider et répondre à toutes vos questions : Zolia (Taïwan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (Angleterre) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence art
        Quantum Queen MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.98 (336)
        Experts
        Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
        Aura Ultimate EA
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.93 (29)
        Experts
        Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
        Quantum King EA
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (21)
        Experts
        Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec précision et discipline. Quantu
        Axonshift EA MT5
        Maxim Kurochkin
        4.84 (31)
        Experts
        AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
        The ORB Master
        Profalgo Limited
        4.75 (12)
        Experts
        PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
        Quantum Emperor MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.86 (483)
        Experts
        Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demand
        Remstone
        Remstone
        5 (7)
        Experts
        Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Remstone Club The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year.   2026 price: $3,000 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rejoignez une communau
        AI Gold Sniper MT5
        Ho Tuan Thang
        5 (7)
        Experts
        Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
        Big Forex Players MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.76 (123)
        Experts
        We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
        One Man Army
        Ihor Otkydach
        5 (4)
        Experts
        Plus que 1 exemplaires disponibles à 599 $ Prochain prix : 699 $ Sans exagération et sans risque inutile. Avec un drawdown minimal : One Man Army est un système de trading multidevises conçu à la fois pour le trading personnel et pour les sociétés de trading Prop. Il suit une stratégie de scalping basée sur les corrections et retournements du marché à court et moyen terme, en opérant au moyen d’ordres à cours limité différés (limit orders). Ce robot de trading ne devine pas la direction du marc
        Syna
        William Brandon Autry
        5 (5)
        Experts
        Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
        HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
        Martin Alejandro Bamonte
        5 (3)
        Experts
        HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La version la plus avancée de notre EA à ce jour, entièrement reconstruite avec prise de décision basée sur l’IA , vote multi-IA et logique de trading dynamique . Désormais, il n’est plus limité uniquement à XAUUSD (Or) en M1, mais prend également en charge BTCUSD et ETHUSD , avec des entrées haute fréquence, une gestion intelligente du risque et une adaptabilité totale. Cet EA combine des IA gratuites connectées via OpenRouter avec des filtres avancés pour un tradin
        Ultimate Breakout System
        Profalgo Limited
        5 (26)
        Experts
        IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
        Quantum Baron
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.76 (34)
        Experts
        Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
        The Gold Reaper MT5
        Profalgo Limited
        4.44 (84)
        Experts
        PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
        VolumeHedger
        Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
        5 (27)
        Experts
        VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ]   Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinan
        Argos Fury
        Aleksandar Prutkin
        4.21 (29)
        Experts
        Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
        Quantum Bitcoin EA
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.8 (123)
        Experts
        Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
        NTRon 2OOO
        Konstantin Freize
        5 (4)
        Experts
        Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
        Quantum StarMan
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.91 (104)
        Experts
        Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
        SmartChoise
        Gabriel Costin Floricel
        4.29 (69)
        Experts
        SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
        Zenith FX EA MT5
        Maxim Kurochkin
        4.83 (6)
        Experts
        Zenith FX – Système Avancé d’Intelligence Artificielle Mécanique Présentation Générale Zenith FX représente la nouvelle génération d’architecture algorithmique, conçue pour offrir une précision de niveau institutionnel sur XAUUSD (Or) et USDJPY (Dollar/Yen Japonais) . Basé sur la structure analytique introduite dans Axon Shift et Vector Prime, le système intègre un cadre neuronal renforcé, capable de s’adapter en temps réel à la volatilité du marché, aux changements de liquidité et aux corrélat
        Zenox
        PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
        5 (9)
        Experts
        Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de développement intensif ont permis de créer un a
        ARIA Connector EA
        Martin Alejandro Bamonte
        4.59 (17)
        Experts
        Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
        ENIX mt5
        Vitalii Tkachenko
        Experts
        Prix : 404 $ -> 505$ Signal: ENIX XAUUSD Signal: ENIX  USDJPY ENIX mt5 – Adaptation Multicouche du Marché + Moteur Quantitatif Hybride (HQE) ENIX mt5 est un système de trading entièrement automatisé de nouvelle génération, basé sur la recherche et l’expérience de son prédécesseur, tout en introduisant une approche hybride entièrement nouvelle pour l’analyse du marché et l’exécution des ordres. Il combine logique quantitative, analyse de la volatilité et apprentissage automatique dans un systè
        Aot
        Thi Ngoc Tram Le
        5 (6)
        Experts
        Pourquoi choisir un bot de trading sans compte de signaux pour le suivi ? Suivi des trades en direct :   Compte principal  |  Compte secondaire  | Canal officiel AOT  Cet EA est adapté aux défis de firmes prop et aux comptes de trading personnels, en combinant outils analytiques et fonctionnalités de gestion des risques pour soutenir votre trading. AOT MT5 EA de trading multi-symboles : AOT est un EA conçu pour assister le trader en utilisant une IA avancée pour l'analyse de marché sur 16 pa
        ENEA mt5
        Vitalii Tkachenko
        4.2 (5)
        Experts
        Prix : 606$ -> 808$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
        Golden Synapse
        Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
        3.54 (39)
        Experts
        Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
        Argos Rage
        Aleksandar Prutkin
        5 (2)
        Experts
        Un nouveau pas en avant | La précision pilotée par l’IA rencontre la logique du marché Avec Argos Rage , un nouveau niveau d’automatisation du trading est introduit – alimenté par un système DeepSeek AI intégré qui analyse le comportement du marché en temps réel. Tout en s’appuyant sur les points forts d’Argos Fury, cet EA suit une voie stratégique différente : plus de flexibilité, une interprétation plus large et une plus forte interaction avec le marché. Unité de temps : M30 Effet de levie
        Plus de l'auteur
        TradeSentinel XAU
        Utkarsh Katiyar
        Experts
        ===========>    “Strike Gold with Smart Reversal Logic + Adaptive Profit Recovery”   < ===========   TradeSentinel XAU is a gold-focused Expert Advisor built for traders who want consistent results in the high-volatility XAUUSD market. At its core, the system targets market reversal zones with precision — aiming for quick, clean profits using a fixed take-profit strategy. But the true strength of TradeSentinel XAU lies in its adaptive recovery mechanism : When the market moves against a position
        Filtrer:
        Aucun avis
        Répondre à l'avis