ForexAnalysis

Indicator that shows a whole series of information that the broker doesn't tell me, i.e.: volumes, swaps, that is, what I spend every day to leave it open, then you see the pivot with a suggestion on the operation and the stop loss to adopt. We see that with this new indicator, when the price approaches the zero line of the trade, which is automatically suggested, generally with Price Action signals on the screen, we are at an advantage because in the lower bar we have an indication of the volumes of buyers and sellers , and the strength of the trend. The indications are clear and allow you to trade in a relaxed way, knowing that our indicator can assist you. It also indicates the success rate of some technical indicators chosen on a sample basis. the software works on any forex, commodity, index, crypto asset etcComplete with a very convenient button panel that allows you to change the chosen asset. By DEFAULT the list includes 28 FOREX pairs, but it is possible to modify the list in the INDICATOR settings and add STOCKS, COMMODITIES etc..etc... the video shows its operation in an essential way, i.e. loading it and changing the asset via the button panel, its use is very simple and does not require any particular explanations. . The DEFAULT settings are valid for all ASSETs, this indicator can be used on all listed assets, futures, stocks, forex, raw materials, cryptocurrencies, bonds, any asset.DISTRIBUTION- all rental and purchase licenses include: 5 activations per user on 5 different PCs owned by the buyer - no time limits for installations if purchased.