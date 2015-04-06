ForexAnalysis
- Indicateurs
- Augusto Nieddu
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
ForexAnalysis
Complete with a very convenient button panel that allows you to change the chosen asset. By DEFAULT the list includes 28 FOREX pairs, but it is possible to modify the list in the INDICATOR settings and add STOCKS, COMMODITIES etc..etc... the video shows its operation in an essential way, i.e. loading it and changing the asset via the button panel, its use is very simple and does not require any particular explanations. . The DEFAULT settings are valid for all ASSETs, this indicator can be used on all listed assets, futures, stocks, forex, raw materials, cryptocurrencies, bonds, any asset.
DISTRIBUTION
- all rental and purchase licenses include: 5 activations per user on 5 different PCs owned by the buyer - no time limits for installations if purchased.