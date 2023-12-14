Triple MA Trend with alert
- Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
- Version: 1.0
This indicator is a histogram showing the trend based on 3 different moving averages. When all averages are set in ascending order, the indicator is green, and when in descending order, it is red. If the averages do not show a trend, the color is yellow. Additionally, each average can have different settings, such as Mode MA and Price MA. You can also set an alert and receive notifications on your phone.
To enable the alert and push notification, you need to activate them first in the MT4 settings.
