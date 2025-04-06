Egold ai
- Experts
- Pravin Awari
- Version: 2.1
- Mise à jour: 6 avril 2025
- Activations: 5
e-gold Software outperforms the competition, delivering unmatched accuracy rates of 80% Accuracy in the bullion trading market. Experience the power of fully automated trading without manual intervention.
- Tested and proven on various trading platforms like MT4, MT5 and different account types.
- Each entry includes stop loss and a 1:2 target point (customizable).
- 100% risk management and equity damage control.
- Suitable for moderate, medium, and high capital management.
- Works flawlessly in all market conditions, 24/7.
- Fully automated for your convenience.
Updated version 2.1
In this version, I focus on:
- Updated natural language trading explanations
- Updated non-traditional data processing models
- When volatility spikes, News AI will handle it better
- News filter
-The best Dashboard panel
-Risk management tools /max DD/ max positions / terminal restart time