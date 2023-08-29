SmartClose

5

SmartClose(Close All Orders) helps you close all your trades. You can use it on any symbol. You can also set a warm value to manage the risk.

With these functions:

  • Close Open Orders : Close all open trades in the trading account. You don't need to set a value for the "value" parameter.
  • Close by Profit : Close trades when profit reaches a specific predefined level. You need to set a value for the "value" parameter.
  • Close by Percentage : Close trades based on a certain percentage of the balance. You need to set a value for the "value" parameter.

For example:

  • If you want to close all trades when your account is down 2%, you would use:

    • Type: Close by Percentage
    • Value: -2

  • If you want to close all trades when the total profit reaches 2%, you would use:

    • Type: Close by Percentage
    • Value: 2

I would be very happy to hear your feedback. Please leave your comments and let me know.


Avis 2
levibacsi
14
levibacsi 2025.11.02 22:08 
 

Great stuff! Works well! Thanks for it!

fclarke
29
fclarke 2025.01.27 21:52 
 

I tried this and it worked, cancelling about 20 trades, so thanks!

