Safe Management of Trading

This expert advisor was developed for professional traders, who want to have better results and have perfect risk management, avoiding falling into overtrading and always staying updated on the progress of their trading through the notifications that will arrive on their smartphone.


CHARACTERISTICS


"Safe Trading Management" has 7 functions:


1. Chart closing function: select the time slot in which you want to trade, as soon as the time goes out of range all the charts will close giving you a notification both on your PC and on your smartphone. (enter hours only, not minutes)


2. Breakeven function: Automate your breakevens so you don't have to sit and look at charts all day.


3. Maximum lots function: you choose which are the maximum lots that you can open for each individual chart and once exceeded it will automatically close the excess lots. (notification on both pc and smartphone)


4. Single trade target: select the target figure for each chart, once it is reached the trades will close automatically. (notification on both pc and smartphone)


5. Stop single trade: select the stop figure for each chart, once the trade is reached they will close automatically. (notification on both pc and smartphone)


6. Equity Target : Closes all trades as soon as profit from open trades reaches chosen amount.


7. Equity stop : closes all trades as soon as the loss of open trades reaches the chosen amount.


Youtube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4joje6T0Dpw


FUTURE UPDATES


All future updates will be free for those who have already purchased the expert advisor.

With future updates and added features the price will increase.


IMPORTANT ASPECTS


Functions n°1-4-5-6-7 act on all graphs.

Functions n° 2 -3 work only on the graph where the expert advisor is loaded.


WHAT YOU GET WITH THE PURCHASE OF THIS TOOL


Big investment banks and hedge funds have entire departments dedicated to risk management, we retail traders are alone to trade, but thanks to this very powerful risk management tool you will have an algorithm that will manage your risk and control your trading for you.

This expert advisor demo is not available as he is a risk management expert advisor.

