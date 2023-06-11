Phoenix Rig EA MT4

Phoenix Rig EA: The Advanced Correlation Matrix Expert Advisor is a state-of-the-art trading tool that combines correlation matrices, Convolutional Neural Network (CNN), and Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) to identify trading opportunities. Using cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, Phoenix Rig EA analyzes relationships between financial instruments, revealing hidden patterns and trends. By executing trades based on correlated and counter-trending assets, it maximizes risk-adjusted returns. The user-friendly interface provides real-time visualizations and customizable alerts. Backed by rigorous testing, Phoenix Rig EA enhances risk management and uncovers profitable trading setups. Embrace the future of trading with Phoenix Rig EA and unlock the power of correlation analysis and advanced machine learning techniques.

The Phoenix Rig trading system incorporates a recovery feature that employs an internal stop loss mechanism to mitigate losses during unexpected market situations. This provides users with a sense of security, knowing that they are safeguarded against potential failures in their trades.

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98936 A limited number of copies will be allocated for the advisor. The initial price of the advisor is set at $699, with the next price increase to $899.

Advantages of the advisor:

Pair diversification: It utilizes four major trading pairs (XAUUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD), allowing for diversification across different markets. No need for optimization and additional tweaking: The advisor doesn't require constant adjustments and fine-tuning, saving you time and effort. Works in all market conditions: It operates effectively in various market scenarios, including impulse, correction, and consolidation phases. Regular trading activity: The advisor executes trades almost every day, eliminating the need for users to wait for days or weeks for trading opportunities. Easy installation: The setup process is straightforward, making it accessible for traders of all levels of experience. Works on any market: The advisor can be applied to any market, adapting to different situations and market dynamics. Matrix system with CNN and LSTM: The combination of a matrix system with Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) and Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) enables the advisor to consistently identify trading opportunities. It doesn't rely solely on waiting for indicators to align, allowing for quicker trade executions.

Important information:

Why am I selling such a remarkable advisor if it's so good?

While I've been earning quite well myself, I want to allocate some passive funds to invest in my own advisor. Additionally, I wish to offer the opportunity for others to join me in investing their resources. Therefore, all the sales I make will be deposited into my live trading account in real-time. As soon as the first sale occurs, I will create a secondary signal, and I will continue to add my own funds with each advisor sale. That's why I won't be setting the price at a minimum; on the contrary, due to its exclusivity and the valuable information and time invested in my product, the price of the advisor will continuously increase. I believe this to be a fair and honest decision.

Many popular advisors in the trading world utilize recovery and averaging systems. You may have invested a significant sum in these advisors, only to witness their eventual downfall. The primary reason behind these failures is the absence of a protective measure known as a stop loss. However, my system incorporates a stop loss, providing you with the confidence that you won't lose your entire investment in unforeseen circumstances. To prove the effectiveness of this approach, you can observe it in action through my live signal and test it in a backtester. It's important to acknowledge that no trading system is immune to losses. The key lies not in the possibility of a stop loss but in how the advisor manages to grow your deposit in the long run. This is precisely what my signal and backtest demonstrate. Consequently, I am committed to investing all my resources into an Investment Account with the aim of generating passive income for the future.

Operating parameters:

Working symbol XAUUSD (GOLD), USDCAD, GBPUSD, ( AUDUSD In the process of being finalized).

In the process of being finalized). Timeframe M30.



Suitable for passing FTMO, prop firm account and other challenges.



Absolutely not sensitive to broker conditions, works ok at all type of accounts.



Not a scalper.

Does not use AI.

No martingale .

Does not use hedging.

Always protect trades with a stop-loss and take-profit hidden from the broker.

Always prioritize risk management in your investment strategy.

















