Matrix Norm

This section presents functions for computing various matrix norms for different matrix structures—general (rectangular), tridiagonal, upper Hessenberg, symmetric/Hermitian (both full and tridiagonal), and triangular/trapezoidal. Each routine is templated for four data types (double, float, std::complex<double>, std::complex<float>) and overloads the signature

bool MatrixNorm*(ENUM_BLAS_NORMX norm, T& norm_value);

where norm specifies one of:

1‑norm (BLASNORMX_O)

Infinity‑norm (BLASNORMX_I)

Frobenius norm (BLASNORMX_F)

max‑abs element (BLASNORMX_M)

Results are returned via norm_value; the function returns true on success or false on error.

Under the hood, all routines call optimized LAPACK drivers—LANGE, LANGT, LANHS, LANSY/LANHE, LANST/LANHT, and LANTR—to guarantee both high performance and numerical reliability in large‑scale linear‑algebra computations.