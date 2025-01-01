MatrixNorm

Returns the value of the 1-norm, infinity-norm, Frobenius norm, or the largest absolute value of any element of a general rectangular matrix. LAPACK function LANGE.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::MatrixNorm(

ENUM_BLAS_NORMX norm,

double& norm_value

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::MatrixNorm(

ENUM_BLAS_NORMX norm,

float& norm_value

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::MatrixNorm(

ENUM_BLAS_NORMX norm,

double& norm_value

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::MatrixNorm(

ENUM_BLAS_NORMX norm,

float& norm_value

);

Parameters

norm

[in] Value from the ENUM_BLAS_NORMX enumeration, which specifies the value to be returned by the routine.

norm_value

[out] Calculated matrix norm value.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

ENUM_BLAS_NORMX

An enumeration defining which norm calculated.