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Atilla Oztuerk

Vatikan

Atilla Oztuerk
Atilla Oztuerk

Atilla Oztuerk

0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 122%
XMGlobal-MT5 8
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
304
Profit Trades:
262 (86.18%)
Loss Trades:
42 (13.82%)
Best trade:
65.20 USD
Worst trade:
-173.74 USD
Gross Profit:
2 067.72 USD (81 623 pips)
Gross Loss:
-889.11 USD (319 393 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (307.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
307.28 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.36%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.09
Long Trades:
133 (43.75%)
Short Trades:
171 (56.25%)
Profit Factor:
2.33
Expected Payoff:
3.88 USD
Average Profit:
7.89 USD
Average Loss:
-21.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-287.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-287.83 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
21.44%
Annual Forecast:
260.13%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
139.46 USD
Maximal:
287.83 USD (50.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.49% (287.83 USD)
By Equity:
2.79% (52.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD# 116
GBPUSD# 78
GOLD# 44
USDJPY# 23
BRENTCash# 23
US100Cash# 13
GER40Cash# 3
EURGBP# 2
BTCUSD# 1
OILCash# 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD# 819
GBPUSD# 578
GOLD# -325
USDJPY# 238
BRENTCash# 129
US100Cash# -255
GER40Cash# -10
EURGBP# 7
BTCUSD# -4
OILCash# 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD# 8.8K
GBPUSD# 11K
GOLD# -14K
USDJPY# 4.6K
BRENTCash# 1.3K
US100Cash# -204K
GER40Cash# -8.9K
EURGBP# 52
BTCUSD# -36K
OILCash# 6
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +65.20 USD
Worst trade: -174 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +307.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -287.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.04 11:48
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To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Vatikan
30 USD per month
122%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
21
0%
304
86%
100%
2.32
3.88
USD
9%
1:500
Copy

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