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Multi EA Trading
Growth
3 077%
Subscribers
14
Weeks
59
Trades
375
Win
59%
Profit Factor
1.57
Max DD
33%
MSC Gold Stable Pro
Growth
1 314%
Subscribers
13
Weeks
120
Trades
1032
Win
82%
Profit Factor
3.17
Max DD
34%
LUBOTFX
Growth
523%
Subscribers
10
Weeks
44
Trades
2504
Win
79%
Profit Factor
1.91
Max DD
19%
World PEACE Multi FX Algo
Growth
3 197%
Subscribers
35
Weeks
75
Trades
3937
Win
82%
Profit Factor
1.98
Max DD
24%
NoPain MT5
Growth
2 078%
Subscribers
74
Weeks
249
Trades
5847
Win
63%
Profit Factor
1.69
Max DD
21%
MSC Gold Invest Pro
Growth
970%
Subscribers
14
Weeks
164
Trades
1619
Win
79%
Profit Factor
1.76
Max DD
26%
AlgoForge
Growth
521%
Subscribers
19
Weeks
21
Trades
572
Win
76%
Profit Factor
2.01
Max DD
41%
Lucky Cat MT5
Growth
331%
Subscribers
13
Weeks
29
Trades
548
Win
66%
Profit Factor
1.66
Max DD
29%
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Growth
452%
Subscribers
14
Weeks
49
Trades
758
Win
58%
Profit Factor
1.42
Max DD
24%
MSC SuperGold Pro
Growth
20 043%
Subscribers
24
Weeks
90
Trades
2931
Win
76%
Profit Factor
1.91
Max DD
53%

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