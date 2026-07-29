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Martins Ansons

FXANS

Martins Ansons
Martins Ansons

Martins Ansons

0 reviews
Reliability
90 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 20%
FxPro.com-Real09
1:30
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
300
Profit Trades:
208 (69.33%)
Loss Trades:
92 (30.67%)
Best trade:
101.51 EUR
Worst trade:
-392.26 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 393.48 EUR (1 696 232 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 777.98 EUR (1 281 559 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (315.76 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
318.54 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
74.14%
Max deposit load:
27.61%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.23
Long Trades:
196 (65.33%)
Short Trades:
104 (34.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-1.28 EUR
Average Profit:
16.31 EUR
Average Loss:
-41.07 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-1 428.49 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 428.49 EUR (12)
Monthly growth:
3.53%
Annual Forecast:
42.83%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 098.55 EUR
Maximal:
1 708.65 EUR (169.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
58.61% (1 708.65 EUR)
By Equity:
4.71% (140.75 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
#Germany40 136
SILVER 64
DOGECOIN 37
GOLD 26
BRENT 11
ETHEREUM 10
XRP 8
SOLANA 3
#UKOil_M25 3
#US500_M25 1
NAT.GAS 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
#Germany40 434
SILVER 210
DOGECOIN -978
GOLD 21
BRENT 46
ETHEREUM -56
XRP 36
SOLANA -92
#UKOil_M25 5
#US500_M25 0
NAT.GAS -65
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
#Germany40 465K
SILVER 4.4K
DOGECOIN -46K
GOLD 4.1K
BRENT 12K
ETHEREUM -29K
XRP 17K
SOLANA -10K
#UKOil_M25 259
#US500_M25 25
NAT.GAS -133
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +101.51 EUR
Worst trade: -392 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +315.76 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 428.49 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro.com-Real09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.05 10:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.03 10:41
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.29 10:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.29 10:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.29 10:11
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.32% of days out of 619 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 10:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.28 17:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.28 17:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FXANS
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
3K
EUR
90
0%
300
69%
74%
0.89
-1.28
EUR
59%
1:30
Copy

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