- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
11 (64.70%)
Loss Trades:
6 (35.29%)
Best trade:
4.70 EUR
Worst trade:
-3.99 EUR
Gross Profit:
23.20 EUR (2 132 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12.45 EUR (1 948 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (5.93 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.93 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
96.52%
Max deposit load:
4.34%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.68
Long Trades:
8 (47.06%)
Short Trades:
9 (52.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
0.63 EUR
Average Profit:
2.11 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.08 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-3.99 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.99 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
1.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.01 EUR
Maximal:
4.01 EUR (0.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.40% (4.00 EUR)
By Equity:
1.74% (17.45 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|17
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|12
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|184
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.70 EUR
Worst trade: -4 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.93 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.99 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 6
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.43 × 115
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.50 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.50 × 447
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.57 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.70 × 47
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|3.89 × 123
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|4.55 × 33
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|4.73 × 30
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.83 × 12
|
FxPro-MT5
|5.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|5.33 × 3
Monitoring Signal Auscadia EA
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
EUR
EUR
2
100%
17
64%
97%
1.86
0.63
EUR
EUR
2%
1:100