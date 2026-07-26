The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 3 FPMarkets-Live 0.00 × 4 Exness-MT5Real12 0.00 × 2 TitanFX-MT5-01 0.00 × 2 ICTrading-MT5-4 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 0.00 × 6 Bybit-Live 0.00 × 1 FXCC1-Trade 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 RoboMarketsDE-ECN 0.27 × 15 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.43 × 115 Exness-MT5Real3 0.50 × 2 MonetaMarkets-Live 0.67 × 6 STARTRADERFinancial-Live 1.00 × 2 GoMarkets-Live 1.00 × 2 RoboForex-ECN 1.50 × 447 Exness-MT5Real7 1.57 × 7 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 1.70 × 47 ForexClub-MT5 Real Server 3.89 × 123 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 4.55 × 33 VantageInternational-Live 13 4.73 × 30 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 4.83 × 12 FxPro-MT5 5.00 × 1 FPTradingLLC-Live 5.33 × 3 27 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor