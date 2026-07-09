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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Quantum Goddess TMGM
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

Quantum Goddess TMGM

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

Bogdan Ion Puscasu

4.8 (2652)
🔷 VIP Trading Conditions for Our Clients
12 products 9 signals 3 topics 20 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 127%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
468
Profit Trades:
385 (82.26%)
Loss Trades:
83 (17.74%)
Best trade:
55.04 USD
Worst trade:
-41.39 USD
Gross Profit:
1 335.21 USD (133 826 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 080.26 USD (107 865 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (48.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
74.26 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
37.52%
Max deposit load:
6.35%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
92
Avg holding time:
59 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.48
Long Trades:
284 (60.68%)
Short Trades:
184 (39.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
0.54 USD
Average Profit:
3.47 USD
Average Loss:
-13.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-24.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41.39 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
40.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.10 USD
Maximal:
73.35 USD (43.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.66% (26.87 USD)
By Equity:
7.81% (45.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 468
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 255
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 26K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +55.04 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 02:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.03 19:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.03 18:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.03 12:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.02 23:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.31 14:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.25 14:53
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.14 12:42
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.14 12:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.14 12:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.14 11:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 09:55
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.14 09:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.14 08:55
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.14 08:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.14 03:51
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.14 03:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 14:43
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.13 14:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Quantum Goddess TMGM
999 USD per month
127%
0
0
USD
695
USD
7
100%
468
82%
38%
1.23
0.54
USD
20%
1:500
Copy

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