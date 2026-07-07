The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 6 OneRoyal-Server 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 6 Exness-MT5Real 0.00 × 3 OxSecurities-Live 0.00 × 1 AdmiralsGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN 0.15 × 33 VTMarkets-Live 0.19 × 37 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 0.23 × 13 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 0.31 × 275 Darwinex-Live 0.41 × 1701 AmanaCapital-Live 0.63 × 875 FXOpen-MT5 0.67 × 6 Exness-MT5Real3 0.85 × 167 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.94 × 17 Exness-MT5Real20 1.00 × 2 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 1.03 × 160 PrimeCodex-MT5 1.07 × 433 ICMarketsSC-MT5 1.18 × 22 FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 1.57 × 7 FPMarketsLLC-Live 1.57 × 42 Exness-MT5Real31 1.83 × 6 Ava-Real 1-MT5 2.00 × 5 SMCapitalMarkets-Live2 2.00 × 1 27 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor