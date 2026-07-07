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Abdullah Uygar Tuna

Darwinex Apex Gold

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
Abdullah Uygar Tuna

Abdullah Uygar Tuna

  • Founding CEO at  Aureus AI
  • Italy
  • 884
5 (6)
5 products 5 signals
0 reviews
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 -52%
Darwinex-Live
1:200

Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
116
Profit Trades:
65 (56.03%)
Loss Trades:
51 (43.97%)
Best trade:
100.77 EUR
Worst trade:
-248.76 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 406.07 EUR (147 185 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 924.25 EUR (198 206 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (27.36 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
166.12 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
105.22%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.85
Long Trades:
53 (45.69%)
Short Trades:
63 (54.31%)
Profit Factor:
0.73
Expected Payoff:
-4.47 EUR
Average Profit:
21.63 EUR
Average Loss:
-37.73 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-300.29 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-300.29 EUR (9)
Monthly growth:
-15.64%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
567.89 EUR
Maximal:
610.96 EUR (58.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
58.56% (610.90 EUR)
By Equity:
62.28% (300.09 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 85
EURUSD 6
USDJPY 4
NZDUSD 3
GBPJPY 3
AUDUSD 3
GBPUSD 3
AUDJPY 3
EURJPY 2
USDCAD 2
NZDJPY 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -552
EURUSD -50
USDJPY 56
NZDUSD -17
GBPJPY -11
AUDUSD -14
GBPUSD -33
AUDJPY -22
EURJPY 50
USDCAD 11
NZDJPY -7
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -52K
EURUSD -513
USDJPY 830
NZDUSD -531
GBPJPY 292
AUDUSD 63
GBPUSD -213
AUDJPY -1.3K
EURJPY 1.1K
USDCAD 817
NZDJPY 244
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +100.77 EUR
Worst trade: -249 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.36 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -300.29 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
0.41 × 1701
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
FXOpen-MT5
0.67 × 6
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.03 × 160
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.07 × 433
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.57 × 7
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.00 × 5
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
27 more...
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No reviews
2026.08.05 12:56
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 19:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 19:48
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.07 13:44
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
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