Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
116
Profit Trades:
65 (56.03%)
Loss Trades:
51 (43.97%)
Best trade:
100.77 EUR
Worst trade:
-248.76 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 406.07 EUR (147 185 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 924.25 EUR (198 206 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (27.36 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
166.12 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
105.22%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.85
Long Trades:
53 (45.69%)
Short Trades:
63 (54.31%)
Profit Factor:
0.73
Expected Payoff:
-4.47 EUR
Average Profit:
21.63 EUR
Average Loss:
-37.73 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-300.29 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-300.29 EUR (9)
Monthly growth:
-15.64%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
567.89 EUR
Maximal:
610.96 EUR (58.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
58.56% (610.90 EUR)
By Equity:
62.28% (300.09 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|85
|EURUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|4
|NZDUSD
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|GBPUSD
|3
|AUDJPY
|3
|EURJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-552
|EURUSD
|-50
|USDJPY
|56
|NZDUSD
|-17
|GBPJPY
|-11
|AUDUSD
|-14
|GBPUSD
|-33
|AUDJPY
|-22
|EURJPY
|50
|USDCAD
|11
|NZDJPY
|-7
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-52K
|EURUSD
|-513
|USDJPY
|830
|NZDUSD
|-531
|GBPJPY
|292
|AUDUSD
|63
|GBPUSD
|-213
|AUDJPY
|-1.3K
|EURJPY
|1.1K
|USDCAD
|817
|NZDJPY
|244
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +100.77 EUR
Worst trade: -249 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.36 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -300.29 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 37
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.41 × 1701
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.67 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.03 × 160
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.07 × 433
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.57 × 7
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.57 × 42
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.00 × 5
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
No reviews