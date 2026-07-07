The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AxioryAsia-06Live 0.00 × 51 TitanFX-06 0.00 × 53 TurnkeyFX-Demo 0.00 × 51 LCG-Live1 0.00 × 1 IMMFX-Real 0.00 × 8 MaxiServices-Real 0.00 × 48 WetradeInternational-Live 0.00 × 5 Forexware-Live 7 0.00 × 15 Varchev-Real 0.00 × 9 OracleFinanceInternational-Live 0.00 × 3 VanfInternational-Primary 0.00 × 1 GWFX-Live 0.00 × 1 BIGBOSSHOLDINGSCL-LIVE4 0.00 × 5 itexsys-Platform 0.00 × 8 CFI1-Real 0.00 × 119 OctaFX-Real10 0.00 × 16 RoboForex-ECN-3 0.00 × 74 Axi-US12-Live 0.00 × 1 Capital.com-Demo 0.00 × 35 GOMarketsSVG-Real 3 0.00 × 1 TiranForex-Live 0.00 × 61 MTBank-LIVE-1 0.00 × 54 AbsoluteProfitEX-Primary 0.00 × 2 VTMarkets-Live 5 0.00 × 14 PrimusMarkets-Live-2 0.00 × 74 1002 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor