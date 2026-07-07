- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
132
Profit Trades:
99 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
33 (25.00%)
Best trade:
19.30 USD
Worst trade:
-18.36 USD
Gross Profit:
476.94 USD (45 956 pips)
Gross Loss:
-156.39 USD (13 292 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (64.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
64.34 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.58%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
12.35
Long Trades:
71 (53.79%)
Short Trades:
61 (46.21%)
Profit Factor:
3.05
Expected Payoff:
2.43 USD
Average Profit:
4.82 USD
Average Loss:
-4.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-9.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.96 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
23.19%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
25.96 USD (3.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.88% (25.96 USD)
By Equity:
15.84% (130.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|32
|AUDCAD
|24
|AUDUSD
|22
|NZDCAD
|22
|EURUSD
|18
|NZDUSD
|14
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|117
|AUDCAD
|42
|AUDUSD
|48
|NZDCAD
|33
|EURUSD
|37
|NZDUSD
|44
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|9.8K
|AUDCAD
|6K
|AUDUSD
|3.8K
|NZDCAD
|4.8K
|EURUSD
|5.1K
|NZDUSD
|3.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.30 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +64.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.00 × 51
|
TitanFX-06
|0.00 × 53
|
TurnkeyFX-Demo
|0.00 × 51
|
LCG-Live1
|0.00 × 1
|
IMMFX-Real
|0.00 × 8
|
MaxiServices-Real
|0.00 × 48
|
WetradeInternational-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Forexware-Live 7
|0.00 × 15
|
Varchev-Real
|0.00 × 9
|
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
VanfInternational-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
GWFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BIGBOSSHOLDINGSCL-LIVE4
|0.00 × 5
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 8
|
CFI1-Real
|0.00 × 119
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 16
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 74
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Capital.com-Demo
|0.00 × 35
|
GOMarketsSVG-Real 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TiranForex-Live
|0.00 × 61
|
MTBank-LIVE-1
|0.00 × 54
|
AbsoluteProfitEX-Primary
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 5
|0.00 × 14
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-2
|0.00 × 74
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
64%
0
0
USD
USD
821
USD
USD
12
100%
132
75%
100%
3.04
2.43
USD
USD
16%
1:500