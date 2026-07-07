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Sugianto

Major Trend MT4

Sugianto
Sugianto

Sugianto

4.1 (125)
My product recommendation :
1. Neo Gold, trades gold, no grid, no martingale, tight stoploss.
2. Super Gold Trend, which has a revenge system; every time a loss occurs, it opens an order with a larger lot size.
29 products 14 signals 8 topics 128 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 64%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
132
Profit Trades:
99 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
33 (25.00%)
Best trade:
19.30 USD
Worst trade:
-18.36 USD
Gross Profit:
476.94 USD (45 956 pips)
Gross Loss:
-156.39 USD (13 292 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (64.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
64.34 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.58%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
12.35
Long Trades:
71 (53.79%)
Short Trades:
61 (46.21%)
Profit Factor:
3.05
Expected Payoff:
2.43 USD
Average Profit:
4.82 USD
Average Loss:
-4.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-9.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.96 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
23.19%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
25.96 USD (3.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.88% (25.96 USD)
By Equity:
15.84% (130.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 32
AUDCAD 24
AUDUSD 22
NZDCAD 22
EURUSD 18
NZDUSD 14
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 117
AUDCAD 42
AUDUSD 48
NZDCAD 33
EURUSD 37
NZDUSD 44
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 9.8K
AUDCAD 6K
AUDUSD 3.8K
NZDCAD 4.8K
EURUSD 5.1K
NZDUSD 3.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.30 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +64.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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0.00 × 5
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0.00 × 15
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OracleFinanceInternational-Live
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0.00 × 1
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0.00 × 5
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0.00 × 16
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0.00 × 74
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0.00 × 1
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0.00 × 1
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0.00 × 61
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0.00 × 54
AbsoluteProfitEX-Primary
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 5
0.00 × 14
PrimusMarkets-Live-2
0.00 × 74
1002 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.24 12:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.07 08:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Major Trend MT4
30 USD per month
64%
0
0
USD
821
USD
12
100%
132
75%
100%
3.04
2.43
USD
16%
1:500
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