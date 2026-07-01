- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
65 (84.41%)
Loss Trades:
12 (15.58%)
Best trade:
6.40 USD
Worst trade:
-4.97 USD
Gross Profit:
75.25 USD (5 544 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35.93 USD (3 116 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (9.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.76 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
91.55%
Max deposit load:
8.23%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.84
Long Trades:
36 (46.75%)
Short Trades:
41 (53.25%)
Profit Factor:
2.09
Expected Payoff:
0.51 USD
Average Profit:
1.16 USD
Average Loss:
-2.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-4.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.97 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
32.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
5.75 USD (4.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.38% (4.63 USD)
By Equity:
11.91% (14.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|77
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|39
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|2.4K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.40 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.97 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Sun (EURUSD): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75070
Broker
Recommended:
- Broker: myx.trading/broker
- Cashback: myx.trading/cashback
VPS
Recommended:
- VPS: myx.trading/vps
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
40%
0
0
USD
USD
138
USD
USD
6
100%
77
84%
92%
2.09
0.51
USD
USD
12%
1:400