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Sugianto

Major Trend BTCUSD

Sugianto
Sugianto

Sugianto

4.1 (125)
My product recommendation :
1. Neo Gold, trades gold, no grid, no martingale, tight stoploss.
2. Super Gold Trend, which has a revenge system; every time a loss occurs, it opens an order with a larger lot size.
29 products 14 signals 8 topics 128 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 69%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
118
Profit Trades:
96 (81.35%)
Loss Trades:
22 (18.64%)
Best trade:
24.27 USD
Worst trade:
-16.52 USD
Gross Profit:
447.63 USD (4 058 617 pips)
Gross Loss:
-101.66 USD (885 578 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (55.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
95.40 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.47
Trading activity:
55.84%
Max deposit load:
13.75%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
20.94
Long Trades:
70 (59.32%)
Short Trades:
48 (40.68%)
Profit Factor:
4.40
Expected Payoff:
2.93 USD
Average Profit:
4.66 USD
Average Loss:
-4.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.52 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
25.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
16.52 USD (2.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.38% (13.03 USD)
By Equity:
34.13% (215.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 118
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 346
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 3.2M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.27 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 507
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 78
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.00 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.00 × 11
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 20
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 133
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.45 × 49
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.01 02:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.01 01:14
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.20 10:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Major Trend BTCUSD
30 USD per month
69%
0
0
USD
846
USD
9
100%
118
81%
56%
4.40
2.93
USD
34%
1:500
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