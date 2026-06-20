- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
118
Profit Trades:
96 (81.35%)
Loss Trades:
22 (18.64%)
Best trade:
24.27 USD
Worst trade:
-16.52 USD
Gross Profit:
447.63 USD (4 058 617 pips)
Gross Loss:
-101.66 USD (885 578 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (55.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
95.40 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.47
Trading activity:
55.84%
Max deposit load:
13.75%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
20.94
Long Trades:
70 (59.32%)
Short Trades:
48 (40.68%)
Profit Factor:
4.40
Expected Payoff:
2.93 USD
Average Profit:
4.66 USD
Average Loss:
-4.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.52 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
25.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
16.52 USD (2.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.38% (13.03 USD)
By Equity:
34.13% (215.98 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|118
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|346
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|3.2M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.27 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.25 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 507
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 78
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.00 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|0.00 × 11
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 20
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 133
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.45 × 49
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
69%
0
0
USD
USD
846
USD
USD
9
100%
118
81%
56%
4.40
2.93
USD
USD
34%
1:500