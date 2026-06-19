SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Primexar Trade299
Ganesh Palanisamy

Primexar Trade299

Ganesh Palanisamy
Ganesh Palanisamy

Ganesh Palanisamy

  • Finanacial Trainer at  Dubai
  • India
  • 193
1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 100%
Onexar-Server
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
404
Profit Trades:
233 (57.67%)
Loss Trades:
171 (42.33%)
Best trade:
9 391.65 USD
Worst trade:
-5 250.00 USD
Gross Profit:
298 804.78 USD (495 030 pips)
Gross Loss:
-196 970.79 USD (300 763 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (22 218.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22 218.50 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
13.27%
Max deposit load:
7.87%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.99
Long Trades:
249 (61.63%)
Short Trades:
155 (38.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
252.06 USD
Average Profit:
1 282.42 USD
Average Loss:
-1 151.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-5 014.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11 193.50 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
11.50%
Annual Forecast:
139.53%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
20 408.95 USD (23.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
98.08% (10 318.90 USD)
By Equity:
5.92% (4 500.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 394
EURUSD 3
GBPUSD 1
USDJPY 1
WTIUSD 1
CADCHF 1
EURGBP 1
XAGUSD 1
XAU_06 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 98K
EURUSD 49
GBPUSD 62
USDJPY 46
WTIUSD 508
CADCHF 35
EURGBP -120
XAGUSD 1.3K
XAU_06 1.7K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 191K
EURUSD 497
GBPUSD 248
USDJPY 501
WTIUSD 170
CADCHF 178
EURGBP -407
XAGUSD 503
XAU_06 1.8K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9 391.65 USD
Worst trade: -5 250 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +22 218.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 014.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Onexar-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.05 02:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 19:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.24 09:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.21 15:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.19 12:38
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 3.02% of days out of 232 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.19 12:38
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Primexar Trade299
99 USD per month
100%
0
0
USD
92K
USD
41
0%
404
57%
13%
1.51
252.06
USD
98%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.