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Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas

CANDLE DAY UPSIZE 4XC

Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas
Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas

Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas

3 (2)
7 products 2 signals 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
64 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 47%
4xCube-Live
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
322
Profit Trades:
302 (93.78%)
Loss Trades:
20 (6.21%)
Best trade:
5 055.86 USD
Worst trade:
-4 872.56 USD
Gross Profit:
38 957.65 USD (32 174 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 564.38 USD (14 257 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (2 167.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 055.86 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
94.78%
Max deposit load:
2.63%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.80
Long Trades:
156 (48.45%)
Short Trades:
166 (51.55%)
Profit Factor:
2.50
Expected Payoff:
72.65 USD
Average Profit:
129.00 USD
Average Loss:
-778.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-4 872.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 872.56 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.33%
Annual Forecast:
40.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4 872.56 USD (7.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.63% (4 872.56 USD)
By Equity:
5.60% (3 912.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADxx 322
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADxx 23K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADxx 19K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 055.86 USD
Worst trade: -4 873 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 167.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 872.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Candle Day
No reviews
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CANDLE DAY UPSIZE 4XC
300 USD per month
47%
0
0
USD
73K
USD
64
100%
322
93%
95%
2.50
72.65
USD
8%
1:500
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