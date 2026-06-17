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Surya Gede

Dewa Scalpers

Surya Gede
Surya Gede

Surya Gede

was started by 10 years Experienced Forex Traders team who are worked with Major banks, Financial Institutions and various Forex brokers as Forex Trader, Fund Manager, MT4 Administrator, MT4 Dealer and different positions in Forex Trading Companies. Join us NOW!
#PRICE ACTION STRATEGY
2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 181%
ValetaxIntl-Live5
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 576
Profit Trades:
2 787 (60.90%)
Loss Trades:
1 789 (39.10%)
Best trade:
9 230.00 USD
Worst trade:
-17 206.91 USD
Gross Profit:
1 690 969.18 USD (355 446 pips)
Gross Loss:
-763 316.03 USD (122 040 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
48 (33 922.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34 354.15 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
28.30%
Max deposit load:
86.34%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
72
Avg holding time:
27 minutes
Recovery Factor:
41.59
Long Trades:
3 912 (85.49%)
Short Trades:
664 (14.51%)
Profit Factor:
2.22
Expected Payoff:
202.72 USD
Average Profit:
606.73 USD
Average Loss:
-426.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-22 302.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22 302.66 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
141.00%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22 302.66 USD (2.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.52% (17 840.02 USD)
By Equity:
5.10% (13 277.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.vx 996
GBPUSD.vx 980
AUDUSD.vx 786
USDCHF.vx 702
XAUUSD.vx 555
USDCAD.vx 341
NZDUSD.vx 215
BTCUSD.vx 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.vx 131K
GBPUSD.vx 207K
AUDUSD.vx 110K
USDCHF.vx 154K
XAUUSD.vx 239K
USDCAD.vx 48K
NZDUSD.vx 38K
BTCUSD.vx 1.2K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.vx 15K
GBPUSD.vx 24K
AUDUSD.vx 11K
USDCHF.vx 13K
XAUUSD.vx 42K
USDCAD.vx 7.9K
NZDUSD.vx 3.9K
BTCUSD.vx 117K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9 230.00 USD
Worst trade: -17 207 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +33 922.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22 302.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ValetaxIntl-Live5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.30 19:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.09 03:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.09 03:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.03 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.03 08:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.02 22:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.28 03:28
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.17 02:18
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.17 02:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.17 02:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.17 02:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Dewa Scalpers
999 USD per month
181%
0
0
USD
354K
USD
12
87%
4 576
60%
28%
2.21
202.72
USD
13%
1:100
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