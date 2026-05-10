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Hector Andres Tinoco Navarro

CANDLEHEDGE Ger40

Hector Andres Tinoco Navarro
Hector Andres Tinoco Navarro

Hector Andres Tinoco Navarro

MY PROFILE:
Scientist and engineer interested in quantitative methods applied to financial markets.
Independent research in algorithmic trading covers Bayesian inference, technical automated
analysis, market regime classification, market scoring, stochastic and chaos strategies,
0 reviews
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -54%
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
362
Profit Trades:
249 (68.78%)
Loss Trades:
113 (31.22%)
Best trade:
192.50 USD
Worst trade:
-165.11 USD
Gross Profit:
4 503.80 USD (265 920 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 935.01 USD (302 590 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (289.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
289.11 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
97.98%
Max deposit load:
56.65%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.50
Long Trades:
168 (46.41%)
Short Trades:
194 (53.59%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-1.19 USD
Average Profit:
18.09 USD
Average Loss:
-43.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-387.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-387.57 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-49.00%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
577.34 USD
Maximal:
861.62 USD (79.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.51% (861.62 USD)
By Equity:
28.98% (313.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GERMANY_40 362
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GERMANY_40 -431
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GERMANY_40 -37K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +192.50 USD
Worst trade: -165 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +289.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -387.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 1-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

CandleHedge GER40 — Algorithmic Trading System for Germany 40 (GER40)

Not a signal. A complete trading system. 

CandleHedge is an Expert Advisor for the Germany 40 (GER40 / DAX 40) on the M15 timeframe. The system is built on a dual recovery architecture with Bayesian regime classification. Live track record verified on a real-money account. Methodology calibrated across more than 1,700 cycles spanning January 2020 to February 2026.

CandleHedge is not for everyone. It is for the trader who demands to understand the system they are running.

Methodology

  • HyperMatrix decision layer. A 20 × 5 lookup table assigns risk geometry to every combination of hour-of-day and market regime. Parameters calibrated through systematic optimisation on six years of GER40 data.
  • Regime classifier. Five market states — Settled Mean-Revert, Weak Mean-Revert, Random, Moderate Trend, Strong Trend — computed from variance ratio, signal-to-noise.
  • Dual recovery architecture. When a cycle moves against its initial direction, up to three protection layers engage progressively. The architecture provides structural risk containment without fixed stop-losses.
  • Bayesian lot sizing (LMSR). Fixed micro-lots scaled by signal confidence. No exponential position growth. No martingale.
  • Adaptive Layer Management. Protection geometry recalibrates to live market conditions across the cycle lifecycle.

Configuration

  • Instrument: Germany 40 / GER40 / DAX 40. Additional instruments in research.
  • Timeframe: M15.
  • Recommended minimum deposit for full mirror: same as equity - 1000 USD.
  • Min lot size by broker: 0.001. 
  • Concurrent orders: Two hedge legs per cycle, up to three protection layers.
  • VPS continuous trading 24/5 execution.

Subscription notes

CandleHedge cycles consist of pending orders that wait for market triggers and open positions that are actively managed. Subscribers may subscribe at any moment:

  • Pending orders mirror identically. When triggered, subscriber and signal source fill at the same price.
  • Open positions mirror at current market price. If the signal source is in an adverse phase, the subscriber enters at a price closer to current market — typically resulting in slightly less drawdown exposure than the signal source on the in-progress cycle.
  • Realised profits from prior partial closures stay with the signal source. A subscriber joining mid-cycle may collect less total profit than the signal source on that specific cycle.

From the moment of subscription, every new trade is replicated and all subsequent cycles open identically on both accounts.

Risk profile

  • Fixed micro-lot sizing keeps leverage exposure modest at all times.
  • Drawdown is contained through structural hedge mechanics rather than fixed stop-losses.
  • Cycles may persist from intraday up to several weeks during adverse regimes before resolution. Subscribers must accept variable cycle duration as a property of the system, not an exception.
  • Adequate deposit headroom matters more than subscription timing. The recommended minimum is calibrated for full  cycle survival.
  • Realised results will differ from the provider's account due to slippage, spread, broker conditions, and account leverage.

Intended subscriber profile

  • Algorithmic-trading or quantitative background. The system rewards traders who understand hedge mechanics.
  • Capable of tolerating cycles that may stay open from hours to several weeks during adverse market regimes.
  • Operates on a stable VPS with a broker offering competitive GER40 execution.
  • Funded at or above the recommended minimum deposit.

Important notice

Past performance does not guarantee future results. CFD trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Only commit capital you can afford to lose. The signal subscriber assumes full responsibility for trading outcomes.


No reviews
2026.07.16 10:09
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.02 13:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.01 09:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.01 09:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.14 01:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.05 20:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.06% of days out of 94 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.28 16:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.25 03:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.20 16:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.19 14:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.18 13:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.13 14:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.13 03:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.10 19:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.10 19:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.10 19:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CANDLEHEDGE Ger40
30 USD per month
-54%
0
0
USD
368
USD
23
98%
362
68%
98%
0.91
-1.19
USD
80%
1:400
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