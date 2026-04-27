- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|47
|NZDCAD
|44
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|84
|NZDCAD
|58
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|4.4K
|NZDCAD
|1.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.06 × 17
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.11 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.33 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.40 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.42 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.75 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.10 × 120
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|2.47 × 15
|
Exness-Real9
|2.50 × 4
|
Axi-US09-Live
|2.73 × 11
|
Axi-US06-Live
|2.80 × 10
|
EightcapInternational-Real-4
|4.00 × 2
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
Exness-Real4
|4.83 × 6
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|5.75 × 4
SNOW EAGLE
SNOW EAGLE on MQL5 Market Click here.
ALL OUR EXPERT on MQL5 Market Click here.
Signal Type: 100% Monitored AlgoTrading
Recommended minimum balance: $500
Account leverage: 1:100 or above
Currency pairs: AUDCAD,NZDCAD.
Remember that you are free to set an equity stop of your choice or follow our money management.
Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Please do your own analysis and testing. Forex is a high risk activity where you can lose all your money.
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