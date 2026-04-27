The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live10 0.00 × 2 VantageInternational-Live 18 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live05 0.00 × 2 AxioryAsia-02Live 0.00 × 3 ThreeTrader-Live 0.00 × 4 Exness-Real 0.00 × 2 RoboForex-Prime 0.00 × 2 RoboForex-ECN 0.06 × 17 RoboForex-ECN-3 0.11 × 19 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.33 × 12 ICMarketsSC-Live08 0.40 × 10 ICMarketsSC-Live11 0.42 × 12 ICMarketsSC-Live33 0.75 × 4 VantageInternational-Live 14 0.75 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live23 1.10 × 120 TradersWay-Live 2.00 × 2 Darwinex-Live 2.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live22 2.47 × 15 Exness-Real9 2.50 × 4 Axi-US09-Live 2.73 × 11 Axi-US06-Live 2.80 × 10 EightcapInternational-Real-4 4.00 × 2 ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live 4.50 × 2 Exness-Real4 4.83 × 6 RoboForex-Pro-5 5.75 × 4 14 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor