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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SNOW EAGLE X
Gianluca Guarino

SNOW EAGLE X

Gianluca Guarino
Gianluca Guarino

Gianluca Guarino

0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 12%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
91
Profit Trades:
66 (72.52%)
Loss Trades:
25 (27.47%)
Best trade:
28.96 EUR
Worst trade:
-17.03 EUR
Gross Profit:
248.32 EUR (15 536 pips)
Gross Loss:
-124.05 EUR (9 805 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (31.98 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
37.54 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
89.34%
Max deposit load:
2.29%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
4.10
Long Trades:
46 (50.55%)
Short Trades:
45 (49.45%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
1.37 EUR
Average Profit:
3.76 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.96 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-30.32 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.32 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
4.69%
Annual Forecast:
56.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
30.32 EUR (2.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.77% (30.32 EUR)
By Equity:
11.38% (124.79 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 47
NZDCAD 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 84
NZDCAD 58
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 4.4K
NZDCAD 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.96 EUR
Worst trade: -17 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.98 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.32 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 3
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.06 × 17
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.11 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.33 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.42 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.75 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.10 × 120
TradersWay-Live
2.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.47 × 15
Exness-Real9
2.50 × 4
Axi-US09-Live
2.73 × 11
Axi-US06-Live
2.80 × 10
EightcapInternational-Real-4
4.00 × 2
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
4.50 × 2
Exness-Real4
4.83 × 6
RoboForex-Pro-5
5.75 × 4
14 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

SNOW EAGLE


SNOW EAGLE on MQL5 Market Click here.

ALL OUR EXPERT on MQL5 Market Click here.


Signal Type: 100% Monitored AlgoTrading 

Recommended minimum balance: $500

Account leverage: 1:100 or above

Currency pairs: AUDCAD,NZDCAD.

Remember that you are free to set an equity stop of your choice or follow our money management.



Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Please do your own analysis and testing. Forex is a high risk activity where you can lose all your money.



No reviews
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged
2026.07.06 14:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.06 06:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.06.29 20:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.23 10:38
No swaps are charged
2026.06.23 10:38
No swaps are charged
2026.06.18 21:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.28 00:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.15 01:31
No swaps are charged
2026.05.15 01:31
No swaps are charged
2026.05.13 03:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.04 07:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.27 06:55
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.27 06:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.27 06:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SNOW EAGLE X
30 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
1.1K
EUR
15
100%
91
72%
89%
2.00
1.37
EUR
11%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.