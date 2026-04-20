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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Onyx MT5
Aliaksandr Chupryna

Onyx MT5

Aliaksandr Chupryna
Aliaksandr Chupryna

Aliaksandr Chupryna

4 (61)
4 products 1 signal 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 263%
VantageMarkets-Live 4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
42
Profit Trades:
40 (95.23%)
Loss Trades:
2 (4.76%)
Best trade:
3 039.40 USD
Worst trade:
-1 688.61 USD
Gross Profit:
17 390.92 USD (16 124 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 331.47 USD (1 800 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (10 921.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 921.68 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
0.51%
Max deposit load:
31.63%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.69
Long Trades:
17 (40.48%)
Short Trades:
25 (59.52%)
Profit Factor:
5.22
Expected Payoff:
334.75 USD
Average Profit:
434.77 USD
Average Loss:
-1 665.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1 688.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 688.61 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
70.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.81 USD
Maximal:
2 470.61 USD (36.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.58% (2 467.10 USD)
By Equity:
16.18% (1 090.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 42
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 039.40 USD
Worst trade: -1 689 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +10 921.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 688.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Advisor : "Onyx MT5".


No reviews
2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.30 14:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.26 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.20 11:07
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.06 00:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.06 00:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 08:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 12:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.30 18:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.26 10:00
No swaps are charged
2026.06.26 10:00
No swaps are charged
2026.06.26 10:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 09:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.23 03:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.03 23:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.03 22:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.03 01:09
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.29 12:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.21 21:50
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.05.19 14:14
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Onyx MT5
30 USD per month
263%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
16
100%
42
95%
1%
5.22
334.75
USD
37%
1:500
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