- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
42
Profit Trades:
40 (95.23%)
Loss Trades:
2 (4.76%)
Best trade:
3 039.40 USD
Worst trade:
-1 688.61 USD
Gross Profit:
17 390.92 USD (16 124 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 331.47 USD (1 800 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (10 921.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 921.68 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
0.51%
Max deposit load:
31.63%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.69
Long Trades:
17 (40.48%)
Short Trades:
25 (59.52%)
Profit Factor:
5.22
Expected Payoff:
334.75 USD
Average Profit:
434.77 USD
Average Loss:
-1 665.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1 688.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 688.61 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
70.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.81 USD
Maximal:
2 470.61 USD (36.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.58% (2 467.10 USD)
By Equity:
16.18% (1 090.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|42
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|14K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|14K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 039.40 USD
Worst trade: -1 689 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +10 921.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 688.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Advisor : "Onyx MT5".
Settings :
MT5 - Onyx_lev_100_MinDep_150.set
MT4 - Onyx_lev_100_MinDep_150_mt4.set
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
263%
0
0
USD
USD
15K
USD
USD
16
100%
42
95%
1%
5.22
334.75
USD
USD
37%
1:500