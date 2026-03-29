- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
104
Profit Trades:
79 (75.96%)
Loss Trades:
25 (24.04%)
Best trade:
16.72 USD
Worst trade:
-10.08 USD
Gross Profit:
146.86 USD (128 126 pips)
Gross Loss:
-68.64 USD (61 906 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (19.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.59 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
0.04%
Max deposit load:
107.26%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
35 seconds
Recovery Factor:
7.76
Long Trades:
47 (45.19%)
Short Trades:
57 (54.81%)
Profit Factor:
2.14
Expected Payoff:
0.75 USD
Average Profit:
1.86 USD
Average Loss:
-2.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-6.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.08 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.55%
Annual Forecast:
103.75%
Algo trading:
48%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
10.08 USD (14.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.08% (10.08 USD)
By Equity:
2.42% (2.49 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|104
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|78
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|66K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.72 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.56 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Product Name - AZ Aurum Breakout EA MT5
Time Frame - H1
Time Frame - H1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
156%
0
0
USD
USD
128
USD
USD
19
48%
104
75%
0%
2.13
0.75
USD
USD
14%
1:200