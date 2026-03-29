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Shammi Akter Joly

AZ AurumBreakoutEA Signal 1

Shammi Akter Joly
Shammi Akter Joly

Shammi Akter Joly

Hello! I’m a passionate Forex trader and software engineer with over 7 years of experience in the financial markets. My journey began as a trader exploring different strategies, and over time, I developed a deep interest in algorithmic trading and MQL programming for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.
1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 156%
Exness-MT5Real18
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
104
Profit Trades:
79 (75.96%)
Loss Trades:
25 (24.04%)
Best trade:
16.72 USD
Worst trade:
-10.08 USD
Gross Profit:
146.86 USD (128 126 pips)
Gross Loss:
-68.64 USD (61 906 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (19.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.59 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
0.04%
Max deposit load:
107.26%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
35 seconds
Recovery Factor:
7.76
Long Trades:
47 (45.19%)
Short Trades:
57 (54.81%)
Profit Factor:
2.14
Expected Payoff:
0.75 USD
Average Profit:
1.86 USD
Average Loss:
-2.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-6.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.08 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.55%
Annual Forecast:
103.75%
Algo trading:
48%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
10.08 USD (14.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.08% (10.08 USD)
By Equity:
2.42% (2.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 104
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 78
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 66K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.72 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Product Name - AZ Aurum Breakout EA MT5

Time Frame - H1
No reviews
2026.06.26 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.24 17:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.08 12:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.03 06:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.02 11:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.25 23:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.25 13:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.13 01:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.13 00:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.01 15:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.29 18:25
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.04.14 09:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.14 08:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.14 07:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.02 05:56
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.04.02 05:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.30 12:52
Share of trading days is too low
2026.03.30 12:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.03.30 12:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.03.30 11:52
Share of trading days is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AZ AurumBreakoutEA Signal 1
999 USD per month
156%
0
0
USD
128
USD
19
48%
104
75%
0%
2.13
0.75
USD
14%
1:200
Copy

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