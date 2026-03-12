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Italo Fonseca De Melo Silva

Perfect Trade EA Vantage FX

Italo Fonseca De Melo Silva
Italo Fonseca De Melo Silva

Italo Fonseca De Melo Silva

USE THE SET FILE BELOW IN THE PERFECT TRADE FX SETTINGS:

👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽

https://italomelo.com/perfect_trade.set
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 14%
VantageMarkets-Live 5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
396
Profit Trades:
263 (66.41%)
Loss Trades:
133 (33.59%)
Best trade:
10.79 USD
Worst trade:
-6.81 USD
Gross Profit:
747.30 USD (746 997 pips)
Gross Loss:
-675.42 USD (675 372 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (39.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
39.25 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
1.22%
Max deposit load:
19.79%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.43
Long Trades:
194 (48.99%)
Short Trades:
202 (51.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.18 USD
Average Profit:
2.84 USD
Average Loss:
-5.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-31.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31.69 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.98%
Annual Forecast:
36.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.38 USD
Maximal:
50.35 USD (8.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.59% (50.19 USD)
By Equity:
0.99% (5.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
DJ30 396
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
DJ30 72
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
DJ30 72K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.79 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +39.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Official signal for the Perfect Trade FX EA.

No reviews
2026.07.30 16:36
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.20 12:06
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.27 15:08
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.95% of days out of 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.26 14:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.22 17:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.05 15:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.85% of days out of 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.05 12:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.04 15:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.04 14:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.01 15:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.01 14:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.29 15:23
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.28 14:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.22 14:41
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.08 17:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.08 16:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.08 15:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.02 15:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.02 14:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.02 13:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Perfect Trade EA Vantage FX
999 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
572
USD
22
100%
396
66%
1%
1.10
0.18
USD
9%
1:500
Copy

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