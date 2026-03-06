- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
717
Profit Trades:
498 (69.45%)
Loss Trades:
219 (30.54%)
Best trade:
152.85 EUR
Worst trade:
-255.57 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 674.77 EUR (74 910 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 857.30 EUR (58 059 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (40.33 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
153.58 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
88.65%
Max deposit load:
106.28%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.10
Long Trades:
329 (45.89%)
Short Trades:
388 (54.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.44
Expected Payoff:
1.14 EUR
Average Profit:
5.37 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.48 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-745.98 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-745.98 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
3.15%
Annual Forecast:
38.17%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.08 EUR
Maximal:
746.03 EUR (18.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.75% (747.50 EUR)
By Equity:
26.10% (1 008.59 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|117
|EURCAD
|104
|EURUSD
|74
|GBPAUD
|69
|NZDUSD
|63
|CHFJPY
|60
|AUDCHF
|57
|AUDNZD
|41
|USDCAD
|36
|AUDCAD
|34
|NZDCHF
|25
|EURGBP
|14
|GBPNZD
|13
|EURCHF
|9
|CADJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|406
|EURCAD
|312
|EURUSD
|-650
|GBPAUD
|79
|NZDUSD
|171
|CHFJPY
|149
|AUDCHF
|118
|AUDNZD
|43
|USDCAD
|48
|AUDCAD
|64
|NZDCHF
|118
|EURGBP
|31
|GBPNZD
|35
|EURCHF
|7
|CADJPY
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|6.9K
|EURCAD
|3.4K
|EURUSD
|-5.8K
|GBPAUD
|-1.9K
|NZDUSD
|2.9K
|CHFJPY
|2.4K
|AUDCHF
|1.2K
|AUDNZD
|267
|USDCAD
|2.7K
|AUDCAD
|558
|NZDCHF
|1.2K
|EURGBP
|559
|GBPNZD
|2.3K
|EURCHF
|168
|CADJPY
|75
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +152.85 EUR
Worst trade: -256 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +40.33 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -745.98 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.23 × 4253
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.25 × 32
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.28 × 18
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.71 × 174
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.95 × 394
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.00 × 4
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|1.61 × 33
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|2.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.48 × 21
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.27 × 234
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.38 × 32
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|3.50 × 4
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|3.88 × 16
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|4.00 × 3
This strategy is a fully automated M15 Forex trading system powered by advanced Deep Learning (LSTM) technology. Designed to exploit short-term market inefficiencies, the algorithm scans the market in real time to identify high-probability liquidity zones and statistical mean reversion opportunities.
Using a high-performance ONNX inference engine, the system processes large amounts of market data to detect patterns that are often invisible to discretionary traders. The result is a fast, disciplined and data-driven trading approach that aims to capture consistent opportunities across major Forex pairs.
The strategy operates 100% algorithmically, removing emotions and ensuring strict rule-based execution.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
55 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
USD
4K
EUR
EUR
24
92%
717
69%
89%
1.44
1.14
EUR
EUR
26%
1:200