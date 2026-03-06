This strategy is a fully automated M15 Forex trading system powered by advanced Deep Learning (LSTM) technology. Designed to exploit short-term market inefficiencies, the algorithm scans the market in real time to identify high-probability liquidity zones and statistical mean reversion opportunities.





Using a high-performance ONNX inference engine, the system processes large amounts of market data to detect patterns that are often invisible to discretionary traders. The result is a fast, disciplined and data-driven trading approach that aims to capture consistent opportunities across major Forex pairs.





The strategy operates 100% algorithmically, removing emotions and ensuring strict rule-based execution.



